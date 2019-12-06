At the end of the day, explosives weren't enough.
Technicians spent Friday working to dislodge two loose boulders hanging from the Rims above Laredo Place on Billings' West End. The first rock ended up not needing the "boulder buster" explosive but was brought down with a comparatively high-tech balloon.
The second rock didn't budge after four attempts of blasting it free with detonators. As the light faded Friday afternoon, city crews decided they'd continue to work on getting the rock down next week.
All the work on Friday was brought about by a rock slide on Sept. 21 that sent a boulder from the Rims into the home of William Mercer. It left a debris field, with some rocks as large as small homes, strewn across the neighborhood's thoroughfare Laredo Place.
The city has been eager to clear those rocks from the roadway and reopen Laredo, but blasting or splitting apart the boulders blocking the street will send vibrations all the way up to the Rims, which understandably makes Laredo residents and city officials uneasy.
After the September rock slide, city engineers identified two boulders still clinging to the face of the Rims directly above the homes on Laredo Place that appeared to be unstable. Crews worried any vibrations from working to remove rock from the road would dislodge the two boulders precariously hanging from the Rims.
So before work could begin to clear Laredo, the city hired the engineering firm Terracon to remove the two loose boulders on the Rims. Crews brought down the first one Friday morning.
The small fist-shaped boulder sat at the very top of the Rims and appeared to be attached by a single tree root; engineers couldn't find a single spot where the boulder itself appeared to be attached to the Rims.
In preparation for the rock removal, city crews erected a steel fence down the center of Laredo, similar to the fencing strung over the exposed rock face on the Beartooth Highway. They placed berms of sand in front of the fence and wrapped the small boulder with netting to force the rock to drop down instead of shooting out when the explosive was detonated.
Working Thursday and Friday, engineers with Terracon went at the boulder with drills and a jackhammer to create the room between the rock and Rims needed to place the "boulder buster," a small explosive charge that would separate the boulder completely from the cliff face.
But Friday morning it became clear the explosive wasn't needed.
"When they got up there, that whole entire piece started wiggling," said J.D. Anderson with the city's engineering office.
The technicians decided to switch to a specialized air bladder, a balloon-like device that can be placed between the rock and the Rims and slowly inflated to cleave it from the cliff face.
As crews started the work of inflating the bladder, the boulder suddenly dropped, hit the base of the Rims where it broke apart into dozens of pieces, all of them coming to rest about halfway down the slope at the bottom. None of it reached the sand berm or the fencing.
The second rock was more stubborn. Larger and more securely attached to the Rims, the rock was still in a precarious spot. A large fissure down one side was marked by a number of tree roots dangling down alongside the Rimrock.
Crews blasted the rock, which had been covered with the same netting as the smaller boulder, four times. After each blast, a small pop echoed off the rock face, and the boulder stood still. After the fourth attempt, a small chunk sheared off but the bulk stayed in place. It was nearly dark in the street by that point and city officials decided they'd work on it again next week.
Terracon was hired last month after the city council passed an emergency resolution, giving authority to the city to waive the requirement for advertising and competitive bidding as a way to expedite the rock removal. All the bids had to come in under $200,000.
Three companies bid for the job, and Terracon won out. Given the unique nature of the sandstone Rims, the city required that the companies placing a bid visit the site and examine the rock face.