Crews work to strengthen lines on 65,000 acre fire in Big Horn County

Firefighters on Sunday continued to work on improving fire lines surrounding the PF fire, a 65,941-acre coal seam fire that began last week 10 miles northeast of Hardin.
The PF fire was initially called the Poverty Flats fire, but fire officials have since renamed the fire. The fire is burning in Big Horn County and on the Crow Indian Reservation. Fire officials so far have reported no structures burned by the PF fire and no evacuations were in place.
Heading into Sunday the fire was estimated to be 20% contained. A Sunday afternoon update from the DNRC County Assist Team (CAT) assigned to the fire reported that there were no flare-ups or increase in fire activity to report. A morning update on the fire noted that there had not been growth on the fire since early Saturday morning.
Amy Hyfield, an information officer for the DNRC CAT team on the fire said early Sunday evening that she expects the containment percentage on the fire to increase when updated numbers are available.
"I know there was really good work done on the fire the crews have been doing a great job of getting a line around it and making sure that they're mopping up so that the perimeter is holding well," she said.
Hyfield added that she expected updated numbers Sunday evening to increase the estimated size of the fire, but she said that increase is primarily driven by better mapping and interior burning within the fire perimeter. The PF fire has destroyed one outbuilding but no primary structures have been lost, according to Hyfield.
While the PF fire is the largest ongoing fire incident in Big Horn County, BIA Crow Agency fire also responded over the weekend to a fire that destroyed a shed and threatened multiple structures and homes.
Tracy Spang, the duty officer on the fire, wrote in a press release issued Sunday that the Exit 530 fire was human-caused and that someone will be charged with arson for their role in the fire.
The fire began Saturday and made its way through 24 acres of grass and brush, burned through coulees and jumped the Little Bighorn River. Work on the fire continued until midnight and firefighters returned Saturday morning to do mop-up work in cottonwood trees along the Little Bighorn River. The fire was reported to be 20% contained, according to Spang.
The Forty Mile Hutterite colony assisted in the initial attack, along with the Lodge Grass Volunteer Fire Department and personnel from the PF fire. Crow Agency BIA fire also sent two engines and a helicopter with a helitack crew to assist.
In his press release, Spang wrote that no further information was yet available about the investigation into the cause of the fire.
"A person set the fire intentionally and charges are being filed," Spang wrote.
The Exit 530 fire is one of eight smaller new human-caused fires since July 27 that Crow BIA has responded to, according to Spang.
As crews worked to strengthen fire lines Sunday on the PF fire, a spike camp remained in place near the community of Dunmore to support structure protection efforts, and firefighters were also working to snuff out flare-ups along the bottoms of the Bighorn River and cut down hazardous trees.
Personnel were also working to restore power to areas affected by a burned main transmission line. Other firefighters were tasked with mopping up the fire by putting out hot spots along the fire's edge and working their way inward.
The broader incident objectives for personnel on the fire include protecting infrastructure, threatened structures and agricultural, archaeological and cultural resources. Firefighters are working with the goal of full suppression and perimeter control in mind.
The DNRC CAT team on the fire took over management at 6 a.m. Sunday. So far the PF fire has burned primarily in grass, sage brush and cottonwood trees along the river. A combined 207 personnel have been assigned to the fire, and Don Pyrah of the DNRC CAT team is the incident commander.
In addition to a heat watch Sunday, officials on the fire Sunday morning were also monitoring forecasts that showed a chance of thunderstorms within the next 48 hours.