Crews work to strengthen lines on 65,000 acre fire in Big Horn County

Firefighters on Sunday continued to work on improving fire lines surrounding the PF fire, a 65,941-acre coal seam fire that began last week 10 miles northeast of Hardin.

The PF fire was initially called the Poverty Flats fire, but fire officials have since renamed the fire. The fire is burning in Big Horn County and on the Crow Indian Reservation. Fire officials so far have reported no structures burned by the PF fire and no evacuations were in place.

Heading into Sunday the fire was estimated to be 20% contained. A Sunday afternoon update from the DNRC County Assist Team (CAT) assigned to the fire reported that there were no flare-ups or increase in fire activity to report. A morning update on the fire noted that there had not been growth on the fire since early Saturday morning.

Amy Hyfield, an information officer for the DNRC CAT team on the fire said early Sunday evening that she expects the containment percentage on the fire to increase when updated numbers are available.

"I know there was really good work done on the fire the crews have been doing a great job of getting a line around it and making sure that they're mopping up so that the perimeter is holding well," she said.