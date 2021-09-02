1 pedestrian dead in Billings hit-and-run accident

A man who was hit by a truck while he was walking across a Billings West End street died Thursday night at the scene of the collision.

The pedestrian who was killed had been crossing Central Avenue when they were struck by the truck, which was westbound and went on to flee the area, according to Billings Police Department Sgt. Clyde Reid.

A witness was able to give police a license plate number which was used to help track the vehicle. An officer pulled the truck over about 2 miles southeast of the crash scene and detained the man who was driving, according to Reid. He was the only person in the truck when BPD pulled it over.

The incident was reported at 8:48 p.m. The crash remained under investigation Thursday night. Reid said it appeared that the victim and another person had been northbound and using a crosswalk. The other person was not injured. It's possible the pedestrians were walking against the light, but Reid said that was one of multiple factors investigators were looking into. Police are also looking into speed and alcohol as possible factors in the crash.

The BPD crash investigation team responded to the scene and police closed off Central Avenue between Lexington Drive and Santa Fe Drive, about a block south of Billings West High School. As of 10 p.m. eastbound traffic nearby on Central Avenue was being diverted onto Lexington Drive, and westbound traffic onto Santa Fe Drive.

