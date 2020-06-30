17-year-old charged with shooting 16-year-old in Billings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 17-year-old Billings boy was charged Tuesday with assault with a weapon for allegedly shooting a 16-year-old boy Monday afternoon, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Billings Police Department.

Tuesday afternoon the suspect was in-custody with Youth Services, according to Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley.

At about 5:05 p.m. Monday, police were were dispatched to the 200 block of Prickett Lane where they found the 16-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

A BPD sergeant said at the scene Monday that police found and arrested a suspect they discovered hiding in a dumpster off Moore Lane, but that they were also looking for a second suspect.

BPD won't be releasing the name of the 17-year-old because he is a juvenile, per the BPD press release.

All parties involved have been identified and no other arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Wooley.

Police believe "there was some sort of disturbance associated with the shooting," the press release says.

Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 2 Sad 13 Angry 28

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.