2 arrested following fatal Billings stabbing; 6th homicide in 2 months

Detectives and the BPD's crime scene investigation van were parked in the 600 block of Terry Avenue Friday morning. Crime scene tape blocked off the area.

"It is believed all parties involved are accounted for," Wooley said. An investigation is ongoing.

Violent spree

On Friday, Wooley said there appeared to be no pattern or trend to the killings, attributing them to a “wave of crime.”

Suggestions that restrictions due to COVID-19, which have left many people unemployed and stuck at home, could be contributing factors to the spate of crimes were unsubstantiated, he said.

“We don’t have any data to link or correlate anything together,” Wooley said. “…Obviously, I do see the details of the crimes themselves and they’re fairly consistent with homicide crimes when COVID-19 wasn’t in play.”

Domestic violence didn’t appear to increase during the stay-at-home order, either. In fact, general calls to the police department decreased during the stay-at-home order, he noted.