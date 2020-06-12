2 arrested following fatal Billings stabbing; 6th homicide in 2 months

Two people have been arrested after police found a man dead from a stab wound outside of a Billings home early Friday morning, marking the sixth homicide in two months in Yellowstone County.
Officers responded to the 600 block of Terry Avenue just after 1 a.m. for a report of a "man down," according to a social media post from Billings Police Department Lt. Riley Finnegan.
When officers arrived, the 36-year-old Billings man found in the driveway of the residence had died from an "apparent stab wound," according to a press release from Lt. Brandon Wooley.
The county has seen five apparent homicides and one apparent homicide-suicide since April 26. During that time, The Billings Gazette has also reported on four non-lethal stabbings and two non-lethal shootings.
Following the Friday stabbing homicide, police identified two "people of interest."
Billings residents Dustin Rodarte, 37, and Charlotte Rodarte, 38, were stopped by a Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputy at about 2 a.m. while driving in Lockwood. They were later arrested on probation violations.
Both are in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility. No charges directly related to the homicide have been filed as of 8 a.m., Wooley said in the release.
Detectives and the BPD's crime scene investigation van were parked in the 600 block of Terry Avenue Friday morning. Crime scene tape blocked off the area.
"It is believed all parties involved are accounted for," Wooley said. An investigation is ongoing.
Violent spree
On Friday, Wooley said there appeared to be no pattern or trend to the killings, attributing them to a “wave of crime.”
Suggestions that restrictions due to COVID-19, which have left many people unemployed and stuck at home, could be contributing factors to the spate of crimes were unsubstantiated, he said.
“We don’t have any data to link or correlate anything together,” Wooley said. “…Obviously, I do see the details of the crimes themselves and they’re fairly consistent with homicide crimes when COVID-19 wasn’t in play.”
Domestic violence didn’t appear to increase during the stay-at-home order, either. In fact, general calls to the police department decreased during the stay-at-home order, he noted.
Wooley also noted that so far the number of homicides in 2020 was consistent to be on track with previous years. The department's annual crime report does not break down homicides by month. Billings saw five homicides in 2019; seven in 2018; five in 2017; one in 2016 and 10 in 2015.
"Years before that we had a couple of high homicide years. To say that this is a trend or that something else is going on, it’s too early to tell," Wooley said.
Crime statistics, particularly with homicides, can randomly fluctuate and are best assessed over longer periods of time, he said.
An early study by the Police Executive Research Forum found that crime trends from March to April varied. During the study that analyzed the month-long period where much of the country was under stay-at-home orders, homicide and violent crime trends were varied.
Of 30 cities studied, some saw a slight increase in violent crimes while others saw a slight decrease, across the board calls to police decreased.
Chuck Wexler, the executive director of the research forum, told The Washington Post that “the pandemic has not dramatically altered traditional patterns of gang warfare, drug-related violence, and individuals using guns to settle personal disputes. These serious, deeply entrenched problems continue to drive much of the violence in our communities.”
The first fatal shooting of 2020 in Billings happened on April 26, when 50-year-old Billings man, Micah Aaron Myron, was shot dead in front of a South 31st Street home.
A man suspected in connection with Myron’s death, Billings resident Colby Allen Clark, 21, appeared in court in early June in Butte, facing accusations he shot a man twice in Butte on April 30.
Clark’s truck was identified as a “vehicle of interest” in Myron’s killing. As of Friday, Clark had not been charged in Yellowstone County. He pleaded not guilty to attempted deliberate homicide in Butte.
The day after Mryon died, 24-year-old Brett Ness was found with a gunshot wound to his head in a driveway of a Florine Lane residence. He died on the way to the hospital.
Two weeks later, 33-year-old resident Kenneth Cobb was fatally shot in the chest around 2 a.m. at a home on 19th Street West on May 15. Robert Webster Knight Jr., 62, has been charged with deliberate homicide for Cobb’s death.
Hours after Cobb was killed, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office found 34-year-old Jennifer McCollum dead in her Ballantine home.
Police charged her ex-boyfriend, Steven Craig Phillips, 37, with deliberate homicide for death. He is accused of stabbing and beating McCollum to death.
On May 31, police found 34-year-old Kira Ostman, and 34-year-old Andrew Clonce dead at their residence on Canyon Drive. Police are investigating their deaths as a suspected homicide-suicide.
