2 arrested in connection to fatal stabbing in Billings

Two people have been arrested after police found a man dead from a stab wound outside of a Billings home early Friday morning marking the seventh violent death in two months in Yellowstone County.
Officers responded to the 600 block of Terry Avenue just after 1 a.m. for a report of a "man down," according to a social media post from BPD Lt. Riley Finnegan.
When officers arrived, the 36-year-old Billings man had died from an "apparent stab wound" in the driveway of the residence, according to a press release from Lt. Brandon Wooley.
His is the seventh violent death in the county in two months; the areas has seen five apparent homicides and one apparent homicide-suicide since April 26.
Police learned of a disturbance related to the stabbing and identified a car and two "people of interest" in connection with the early morning death.
Billings residents Dustin Rodarte, 37, and Charlotte Rodarte, 38, were stopped by a Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputy at about 2 a.m. while driving in Lockwood. They were later arrested on probation violations.
Both are in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility. No charges directly related to the homicide have been filed as of 8 a.m., Wooley said in the release.
Detectives and the BPD's crime scene investigation van were parked in the 600 block of Terry Avenue Friday morning. Crime scene tape blocked off the area.
"It is believed all parties involved are accounted for," Wooley said. An investigation is ongoing.
Violent spree
Since April, The Billings Gazette has reported on four non-lethal stabbings and two shootings in addition to the five homicides and homicide suicide.
On Friday, Wooley said there appeared to be no pattern or trend to the killings, attributing them to a “wave of crime.”
Suggestions that restrictions due to COVID-19 that have left many people unemployed and stuck at home could be contributing factors to the spate of crimes were unsubstantiated, he said.
“We don’t have any data to link or correlate anything together,” Wooley said. “…Obviously I do see the details of the crimes themselves and they’re fairly consistent with homicide crimes when COVID-19 wasn’t in play.”
Domestic violence didn’t appear to increase during the stay-at-home order, either. General calls to the police department did decrease during the stay-at-home order, he noted.
Wooley also noted that so far the number of homicides in 2020 was consistent to be on track with previous years. Billings saw five homicides in 2019; seven in 2018; five in 2017; one in 2016 and 10 in 2015.
The first fatal shooting of 2020 in Billings happened on April 26, when 50-year-old Billings man Micah Aaron Myron was shot dead in front of a South 31st Street home.
A man suspected to be connected with Myron’s death, Billings resident Colby Allen Clark, 21, appeared in court in early June in Butte, facing accusations that he shot a man twice in Butte on April 30.
Clark’s truck was identified as a “vehicle of interest” in Myron’s killing. As of Friday Clark had not been charged in Yellowstone County. He pleaded not guilty to attempted deliberate homicide in Butte.
The day after Mryon died, 24-year-old Brett Ness was found with a gunshot wound to his head in a driveway of a Florine Lane residence. He died on the way to the hospital.
Two weeks later, 33-year-old resident Kenneth Cobb was fatally shot in the chest around 2 a.m. at a home on 19th Street West on May 15. Robert Webster Knight Jr., 62, has been charged with deliberate homicide for Cobb’s death.
Hours after Cobb was killed, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office found 34-year-old Jennifer McCollum dead in her Ballantine home.
Police charged her ex-boyfriend, Steven Craig Phillips, 37, with deliberate homicide for death. He is accused of stabbing and beating McCollum to death.
On May 31, police found 34-year-old Kira Ostman, and 34-year-old Andrew Clonce dead at their residence on Canyon Drive. Police are investigating their deaths as a suspected homicide-suicide.
