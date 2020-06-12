2 arrested in connection to fatal stabbing in Billings

Detectives and the BPD's crime scene investigation van were parked in the 600 block of Terry Avenue Friday morning. Crime scene tape blocked off the area.

"It is believed all parties involved are accounted for," Wooley said. An investigation is ongoing.

Violent spree

Since April, The Billings Gazette has reported on four non-lethal stabbings and two shootings in addition to the five homicides and homicide suicide.

On Friday, Wooley said there appeared to be no pattern or trend to the killings, attributing them to a “wave of crime.”

Suggestions that restrictions due to COVID-19 that have left many people unemployed and stuck at home could be contributing factors to the spate of crimes were unsubstantiated, he said.

“We don’t have any data to link or correlate anything together,” Wooley said. “…Obviously I do see the details of the crimes themselves and they’re fairly consistent with homicide crimes when COVID-19 wasn’t in play.”

Domestic violence didn’t appear to increase during the stay-at-home order, either. General calls to the police department did decrease during the stay-at-home order, he noted.