 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 more women join suit alleging sexual assault by Billings restaurant owner
editor's pick top story

2 more women join suit alleging sexual assault by Billings restaurant owner

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note

This story contains details that some may find disturbing.

Two more people saying they were sexually assaulted by Billings restaurant owner Chien "Howard" Hwa Shen have been added to a lawsuit filed against Shen and his companies.

The two join two others in the suit who worked for Shen and say he regularly made inappropriate sexual comments and sexually assaulted them.

Also added to the suit in the list of defendants is Shen’s wife, Ting Ting “Tina” Wu, who is also his business partner. The lawsuit alleges Wu knew, or should have known, about her husband’s harassment of female employees and did nothing to stop it.

Shen and his wife have ownership in the restaurants Carne Brazilian Grill, Asian Sea Grill and Wild Ginger. The lawsuit was filed in September by Billings attorney John Heenan.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Shen was charged Sept. 22 with a felony count of sexual intercourse without consent, and a misdemeanor count of sexual assault.

In those charges, the woman reporting the rape said she was subjected to sexual harassment by the 48-year-old defendant nearly daily at the restaurant where she worked. The defendant would ask the woman to expose herself, and would ask to touch her sexually and ask for explicit photos of her.

The woman told police that while working late one night, Shen followed her into the women’s restroom and raped her. She said after the assault he offered her $200. She said she left the restaurant and never returned.

The second woman told police that after many incidents of sexual harassment, he offered her a $300 pay “bonus” and later followed her into the bathroom and groped her in a way she described in charging documents and “forceful” and frightening. Soon after, she quit her job via text message.

The two newest women to join the lawsuit say they too worked at Shen’s restaurants and were sexually assaulted. One woman said she was sexually assaulted in a restroom, and the second said she was sexually assaulted “on more than one occasion.”

“Shen made inappropriate sexual comments and otherwise created a demeaning and harassing workplace environment,” the suit claims.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Violent outburst on Jefferson Lines

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News