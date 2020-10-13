2 more women join suit alleging sexual assault by Billings restaurant owner

Two more people saying they were sexually assaulted by Billings restaurant owner Chien "Howard" Hwa Shen have been added to a lawsuit filed against Shen and his companies.

The two join two others in the suit who worked for Shen and say he regularly made inappropriate sexual comments and sexually assaulted them.

Also added to the suit in the list of defendants is Shen’s wife, Ting Ting “Tina” Wu, who is also his business partner. The lawsuit alleges Wu knew, or should have known, about her husband’s harassment of female employees and did nothing to stop it.

Shen and his wife have ownership in the restaurants Carne Brazilian Grill, Asian Sea Grill and Wild Ginger. The lawsuit was filed in September by Billings attorney John Heenan.

Shen was charged Sept. 22 with a felony count of sexual intercourse without consent, and a misdemeanor count of sexual assault.

In those charges, the woman reporting the rape said she was subjected to sexual harassment by the 48-year-old defendant nearly daily at the restaurant where she worked. The defendant would ask the woman to expose herself, and would ask to touch her sexually and ask for explicit photos of her.