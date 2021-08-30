2014 solicitation of rape case against Billings man reopened

County prosecutors have rescinded a 2015 deferred prosecution agreement and reopened a case against a 29-year-old Billings man for soliciting sex from a 15-year-old girl when he was 23.
Keith Michael Winkler pleaded not guilty in Yellowstone County District Court for a second time to the formal charge of solicitation of sexual intercourse without consent in front of Judge Mary Jane Knisely on Monday.
On May 1, 2014, the alleged victim’s mother reported to police that Winkler had sent text messages of a sexual nature to her daughter. At the time, Winkler was running for the Republican nomination for state Senate District 24 in Billings. In June 2014, he received the least votes of any candidate.
The victim told investigators Winkler sent her a Facebook message asking for her phone number. She thought Winkler needed the number to contact her about babysitting his children, charges stated.
“She stated very quickly he began text messaging her on her phone,” wrote prosecutors in court docs. “She stated it got creepy.”
The then-15-year-old girl told investigators that Winkler wanted to have sex with her and that the messages made her uncomfortable. Phone records corroborated the victim’s account.
Winkler arranged a time when he could meet the girl at her residence presumably to have sex, charges alleged.
When it became evident the crime would be reported, Winkler tried to have his wife at the time persuade the girl’s mother to not report, court docs state. He was subsequently charged with witness tampering.
In one text message to his wife, Winkler is quoted as saying, “Well hopefully she won’t do anything cuz her being selfish would f—- us completely and I was just gonna call the Secretary of State in Montana and withdraw from my campaign Over this.”
In 2015, prosecutors reached a deferred prosecution agreement on the solicitation charge in exchange for a guilty plea to witness tampering. He was given a suspended 10-year sentence and ordered to complete sex offender training. Had he completed the training and abided by the agreement for the 10-year duration, the charges would have been dropped completely.
Six years later, in March 2021, Winkler’s probation officer reported a violation of his sentence to the presiding Judge Michael Moses. In it, his probation officer alleged Winkler had been terminated from sex offender training after he divulged disturbing sexual behavior that made providers feel he was a heightened threat to the community.
“[Winkler] is exhibiting sexual behaviors, emotional collapse, and collapse of social supports that suggest he is at a heightened risk to re-offend sexually,” wrote his provider in a letter to Winkler’s probation officer. “He requires a higher level of supervision in order to ensure community safety.”
The letter also triggered court proceedings to revoke the suspended 10-year sentence for tampering. The Department of Corrections recommended he serve the entirety of the remaining sentence in custody.
Judge Knisely set bond at $10,000. If released, Winkler will be barred from any contact with minors, the victim or the victim’s mother in the case. If found guilty he faces life imprisonment or a sentence of two to 100 years and a fine of not more than $50,000.