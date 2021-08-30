2014 solicitation of rape case against Billings man reopened

Winkler arranged a time when he could meet the girl at her residence presumably to have sex, charges alleged.

When it became evident the crime would be reported, Winkler tried to have his wife at the time persuade the girl’s mother to not report, court docs state. He was subsequently charged with witness tampering.

In one text message to his wife, Winkler is quoted as saying, “Well hopefully she won’t do anything cuz her being selfish would f—- us completely and I was just gonna call the Secretary of State in Montana and withdraw from my campaign Over this.”

In 2015, prosecutors reached a deferred prosecution agreement on the solicitation charge in exchange for a guilty plea to witness tampering. He was given a suspended 10-year sentence and ordered to complete sex offender training. Had he completed the training and abided by the agreement for the 10-year duration, the charges would have been dropped completely.

Six years later, in March 2021, Winkler’s probation officer reported a violation of his sentence to the presiding Judge Michael Moses. In it, his probation officer alleged Winkler had been terminated from sex offender training after he divulged disturbing sexual behavior that made providers feel he was a heightened threat to the community.