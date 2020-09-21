2nd suspect in decapitation case pleads no contest, trial canceled

The second of two men accused of decapitating another man at a transient campsite on the West End in 2017 has pleaded no contest.
Donald Ray Cherry, 34, changed his plea to deliberate homicide on Monday in Yellowstone County District Court.
Cherry and co-defendant Jeffery Glen Haverty were accused of killing Myron Wesley Knight on the night of Oct. 26 or early on Oct. 27, 2017.
In his change of plea, Cherry admitted he and Haverty had robbed Knight and together had caused Knight's death. Knight had $6 on him when he was killed.
Under a plea deal, prosecutors are set to dismiss charges of witness tampering, evidence tampering and intimidation. The parties will jointly recommend 65 years in prison.
Prosecutors also agree not to file charges against Cherry in separate cases. In those cases, he was suspected of robbery and drug possession.
Trial for Cherry was set for Sept. 28.
Cherry and Haverty met Knight at the Montana Lil’s Casino on King Avenue West on Oct. 26, 2017. The three left to visit a makeshift campsite nearby, where Haverty and Cherry killed Knight. Haverty admitted that they decapitated him.
Knight had asked casino staff to hold his $120 in winnings.
Prosecutors said Cherry hid the victim's remains and belongings and tried to intimidate his own girlfriend, who had told police that both men participated in killing Knight.
In February, District Judge Gregory Todd sentenced Haverty to 50 years in prison.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.