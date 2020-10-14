Armed man killed by Billings police ID'd by coroner

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office has identified the man shot to death by Billings police Monday.

Police say he pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at an officer during an attempted arrest in an apartment parking lot. The incident turned into a physical struggle in which police wrestled the man to the ground.

The man was identified as 29-year-old Cole F. Stump of Box Elder. Coroner Cliff Mahoney said Stump died of multiple gunshot wounds and that the manner of death is homicide.

Mahoney said a full autopsy report was still being worked on, so he could not say how many times Stump had been shot.

The shooting happened Monday in an apartment parking lot near the 2200 block of Avenue C.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police Chief Rich St. John provided an account of the incident during a press conference Tuesday morning. The chief said Stump was found by police who were responding to a report of suspicious activity in an alley between the 2200 and 2500 blocks of Avenue C.