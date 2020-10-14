Armed man killed by Billings police ID'd by coroner

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office has identified the man shot to death by Billings police Monday.
Police say he pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at an officer during an attempted arrest in an apartment parking lot. The incident turned into a physical struggle in which police wrestled the man to the ground.
The man was identified as 29-year-old Cole F. Stump of Box Elder. Coroner Cliff Mahoney said Stump died of multiple gunshot wounds and that the manner of death is homicide.
Mahoney said a full autopsy report was still being worked on, so he could not say how many times Stump had been shot.
The shooting happened Monday in an apartment parking lot near the 2200 block of Avenue C.
Police Chief Rich St. John provided an account of the incident during a press conference Tuesday morning. The chief said Stump was found by police who were responding to a report of suspicious activity in an alley between the 2200 and 2500 blocks of Avenue C.
Four officers were dispatched to the area and found three people St. John described as suspects near two cars in an apartment parking lot complex. Stump appeared to be working on the car's engine before police tried to detain him, search him for weapons and handcuff him, St. John said.
Police wrestled him face down to the ground after he refused to comply with their orders, the police chief said. Stump would not put his hands behind his back, and at one point an officer used a Taser on him to "no effect," according to St. John.
The police chief said Stump pulled a semi-automatic handgun from the waistband of his pants and pointed it at an officer, that an officer saw the gun and yelled a warning, and that officers Ryland Nelson and Justin Bickford fired multiple shots at Stump. Stump did not fire his gun, according to St. John.
Both BPD officers have been placed on administrative leave during an ongoing use-of-force investigation conducted by the Billings Police Department. Neither Nelson nor Bickford wore body cameras at the time of the shooting but St. John said audio and video footage from nearby police cars will be reviewed. That investigation will be reviewed by the Montana Department of Justice and the Yellowstone County Attorney's Office.
