Arrests made after shooting, chase in Billings

A vehicle pursuit involving three different law enforcement agencies Monday ended with multiple arrests after the suspect vehicle was stopped on South Frontage Road near South Billings Boulevard.

The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle seen leaving the 400 block of Miles Avenue at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday around the time police received a report of shots fired.

That shooting resulted in no injuries and a white sedan, possibly with two people inside, fled the area, Sgt. Tina Hoeger said in a social media post early Monday morning.

Police believe an argument at a residence preceded the shooting and that someone in a vehicle fired shots towards the residence.

At around 3:10 p.m. Billings Police Department Sgt. Bret Becker announced on social media that the shooting suspects were found in a vehicle and that a pursuit began at about 2:30 p.m. The pursuit came to involve the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and the Montana Highway Patrol.

Police had initially seen the vehicle, which Becker said had been reported stolen, return to the residence involved in the shooting.