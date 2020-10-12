Arrests made after shooting, chase in Billings

A vehicle pursuit involving three different law enforcement agencies Monday ended with multiple arrests after the suspect vehicle was stopped on South Frontage Road near South Billings Boulevard.
The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle seen leaving the 400 block of Miles Avenue at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday around the time police received a report of shots fired.
That shooting resulted in no injuries and a white sedan, possibly with two people inside, fled the area, Sgt. Tina Hoeger said in a social media post early Monday morning.
Police believe an argument at a residence preceded the shooting and that someone in a vehicle fired shots towards the residence.
At around 3:10 p.m. Billings Police Department Sgt. Bret Becker announced on social media that the shooting suspects were found in a vehicle and that a pursuit began at about 2:30 p.m. The pursuit came to involve the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and the Montana Highway Patrol.
Police had initially seen the vehicle, which Becker said had been reported stolen, return to the residence involved in the shooting.
Police followed the vehicle and eventually on the South Side of Billings the Montana Highway Patrol and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office began chasing the suspect vehicle. Spike strips were used near South Frontage Road and Sugar Avenue, according to Becker.
The vehicle had two tires disabled from the spike strips. Becker said he had limited information about the portions of the pursuit involving MHP and YCSO but his understanding was that the suspect vehicle was not going at high speeds.
MHP performed a PIT maneuver (precision immobilization technique), striking the vehicle with a patrol car to stop it from continuing. The PIT maneuver happened near a field off South Frontage Road where the road takes what Becker describes as a sweeping turn onto the interstate.
That location is across South Billings Boulevard from the BPD Operations Center.
The driver ran on foot but police were able to drive into the field and arrest him.
Two other people were in the suspect vehicle.
In a social media post, Becker said all occupants were arrested.
Neither law enforcement nor occupants of the suspect vehicle were injured, according to Becker.
