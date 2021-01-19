ATM thief should go to meth treatment program, judge says

A 29-year-old Ballantine man was given a recommendation for a methamphetamine treatment program Tuesday for a string of thefts and burglaries that included stealing entire ATMs.
Anthony William Felton stole ATMs from the La Quinta Inn and Suites and the Red Lion Hotel in 2017. He broke into Geyser Park, a longtime Billings amusement park, and tried to cut into an ATM there using a concrete saw. He burglarized a home in the Heights and prised open and emptied a gun safe. In 2019, he was sentenced to two years in prison for two attempted bank robberies. Both took place outside of normal business hours.
“It’s a pretty epic recitation of criminal events here in this document,” said Yellowstone County District Judge Jessica Fehr. “But again, it goes back to you were looking at getting that next high.”
Felton was arrested in December 2017 on outstanding warrants, after sheriff’s deputies chased him down on the shoulder of Interstate 94. Deputies used a stun gun to bring him down after he ran from a trailer park in Lockwood that they had staked out.
Felton had minimal criminal history before becoming addicted to meth, defense attorney Nicholas Owens said Tuesday. He committed the crimes to fund his addiction.
In his federal sentencing in 2019, Felton told the judge that his actions were “purely based on my addiction,” and that he’d made sure his crimes did not endanger other people.
On Tuesday, he spoke briefly.
“First I’d just like to say that I apologize to the victims and the community for my actions,” Felton said.
Felton also thanked the judge for recommending he be sent to NEXUS meth treatment center in Lewistown. The 80-bed facility is a partnership between the Montana Department of Corrections and Community, Counseling and Correctional Services, Inc., or CCCS.
Judges may not sentence someone to specific treatment programs in Montana. They only have the option of sentencing someone to the Department of Corrections with a recommendation that the person be placed in a specific program.
Fehr followed a joint recommendation by the defense and prosecution for 20 years with the Department of Corrections, with 15 of those years suspended, or served on probation.
She also ordered he pay $38,582.13 in restitution to the various victims, noting the financial affidavit and restitution recap document totaled 97 or 98 pages.
Fehr said Felton was skilled at working on cars and engines, “and you have the capacity to do some really good things in this community,” she said.