ATM thief should go to meth treatment program, judge says

Felton was arrested in December 2017 on outstanding warrants, after sheriff’s deputies chased him down on the shoulder of Interstate 94. Deputies used a stun gun to bring him down after he ran from a trailer park in Lockwood that they had staked out.

Felton had minimal criminal history before becoming addicted to meth, defense attorney Nicholas Owens said Tuesday. He committed the crimes to fund his addiction.

In his federal sentencing in 2019, Felton told the judge that his actions were “purely based on my addiction,” and that he’d made sure his crimes did not endanger other people.

On Tuesday, he spoke briefly.

“First I’d just like to say that I apologize to the victims and the community for my actions,” Felton said.

Felton also thanked the judge for recommending he be sent to NEXUS meth treatment center in Lewistown. The 80-bed facility is a partnership between the Montana Department of Corrections and Community, Counseling and Correctional Services, Inc., or CCCS.