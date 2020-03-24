Attorneys, voters pile on as Montana Supreme Court considers discipline for judge

The Montana Supreme Court is being deluged with input regarding its pending decision on how to handle a Yellowstone County judge’s misconduct case.
In the week since the case was sent to the justices for review, District Judge Ashley Harada has seen more than two dozen letters of support filed on her behalf.
Meanwhile, at least a dozen individuals and multiple attorney groups have written to the court asking for more serious discipline than the public censure being recommended. Some are continuing the call for removal that three of the original complainants against Harada have made.
More filings were coming in throughout the day Tuesday. Some were simply one-line emails.
Harada is facing discipline after the Judicial Standards Commission substantiated complaints of misconduct that she injected partisanship into a non-partisan race, tried to thwart a woman's admission to law school due to a personal grievance and made a misstatement under oath.
Harada admitted to all six counts of misconduct and has agreed to submit to a public censure.
The commission, which includes two sitting district court judges, is also agreeing that a censure is the appropriate remedy.
Among those showing support for Harada are a handful of local attorneys, two courtroom clerks who have worked for her, the president of Billings Catholic Schools and staff, Harada’s former exchange student and Republican legislators from Billings, Great Falls, Libby and other areas of the state.
Lisa Bazant, a Billings attorney who served as co-counsel with Harada on criminal defense cases before Harada took the bench, commended the judge’s intellect and work ethic.
“There is courtesy and decorum in the Courtroom and not a hint of favoritism toward one party or the other,” Bazant said, of Harada’s time as a judge.
Attorney Mark Parker wrote that he supported the commission’s recommendation for censure.
“The matter to date has been handled by persons no less committed to the integrity of the judiciary than those arguing for the removal or suspension of Judge Harada,” Parker wrote.
Parker noted that Harada had consulted him briefly for legal advice, but that he was never engaged as counsel of record.
Parker said he thought neither side was fully satisfied with the recommendation for censure, but that it was accepted by the commission, which he called “a ‘blue ribbon’ panel of Montana citizens, including seasoned judges.”
Some of Harada’s supporters wrote that the complaint process was a smear campaign or a “witch hunt” that sought to undo the will of the voters who elected Harada in 2018.
Others emphasized the volunteering and other good Harada does for the community, including serving on the boards for Salvation Army and Billings Catholic Schools.
Those arguing for a stiffer penalty than censure included the Montana chapter of American Board of Trial Advocates, an invite-only group with eligibility requirements that include having tried 10 jury trials to completion.
That group's letter, which was signed by Great Falls District Judge Elizabeth Best, said censure was insufficient to promote the public’s confidence in the justice system but added in capital letters that its objection to the recommended censure was “NOT a partisan issue,” and the group rejected any attempts to cast it as such.
“In these dangerous times, lack of respect for the rule of law or excuses for skirting the law do no less than wash away the foundations of our democracy,” the letter read.
ABOTA objected in part to Harada’s interference in her former nanny and office employee’s law school application, saying that when Harada notified the admissions director that the woman’s mental stability was in question she committed “an unacceptable abuse of power.” Harada has admitted the statement was false.
The group noted that not all of the approximately 50 members of the state chapter agreed with the position in the letter, but that most did.
The state's professional associations for both plaintiffs and civil defense attorneys filed objections.
The Montana Defense Trial Lawyers wrote that in admitting to the misconduct that Harada has admitted to, she has shaken the public’s confidence in the integrity of the justice system.
“Her admitted lack of candor throughout the Judicial Standards Commission’s investigation demonstrates a lack of commitment to the values that are integral to our profession and our system of justice,” the defense group wrote.
The Montana Trial Lawyers Association called for removing Harada, saying anything less would undermine public faith in the system.
In addition to the formal organizations, 105 attorneys in Montana — most of them practicing in Billings — signed on to a letter of objection. They raised the example of another Montana attorney who ran for judge and was disbarred by the Montana Supreme Court for making false statements, or statements he knew could have been false, during his campaign to unseat an incumbent judge.
The group of 105 attorneys echoed other statements that calling for greater discipline against Harada was not political but professional in nature.
“We are your future judges, unless the rules no longer apply, the truth is no longer the standard, and a seat can be won at all costs,” the letter said.
There is no deadline by which the court must issue a ruling.
