Attorneys, voters pile on as Montana Supreme Court considers discipline for judge

The group noted that not all of the approximately 50 members of the state chapter agreed with the position in the letter, but that most did.

The state's professional associations for both plaintiffs and civil defense attorneys filed objections.

The Montana Defense Trial Lawyers wrote that in admitting to the misconduct that Harada has admitted to, she has shaken the public’s confidence in the integrity of the justice system.

“Her admitted lack of candor throughout the Judicial Standards Commission’s investigation demonstrates a lack of commitment to the values that are integral to our profession and our system of justice,” the defense group wrote.

The Montana Trial Lawyers Association called for removing Harada, saying anything less would undermine public faith in the system.

In addition to the formal organizations, 105 attorneys in Montana — most of them practicing in Billings — signed on to a letter of objection. They raised the example of another Montana attorney who ran for judge and was disbarred by the Montana Supreme Court for making false statements, or statements he knew could have been false, during his campaign to unseat an incumbent judge.