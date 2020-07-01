Bail set at $750K for defendant in Midtown Billings shooting homicide

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James Fisher, the Billings man arrested Monday in connection with the death of a man found in his driveway in April with a gunshot wound to the head, has pleaded not guilty.

Fisher was arraigned Wednesday in Yellowstone County District Court on a charge of deliberate homicide and remains the county jail with bail set at $750,000.

He was arrested Monday night in downtown Billings, and also has charges pending for partner and family assault and failure to appear, both misdemeanors

The 34-year-old Fisher is one of several suspects in an April 27 shooting on Florine Lane, and is now the second person to be charged with deliberate homicide in the death of 24-year-old Brett Ness. A third person has also been charged in connection to the death.

Officers responded to Florine Lane on Monday, April 27 at around 5:20 p.m., and found Ness laying in the driveway near the front door to his home. He was pronounced dead a short time later, according to charging documents.

In those documents, Fisher is accused of pointing a gun at Ness, but not shooting him. Another man, Alexander Garrett Laforge III, 43, is accused of firing the fatal shot and has been also been charged with deliberate homicide. He pleaded not guilty in June. Laforge’s next hearing date will be set in August.