Ballantine homicide suspect had threatened to kill others, charges state

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Ballantine man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in an assault early Friday morning had threatened her and others in the days before her death, according to charges.

Steven Craig Phillips, 37, pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning in Yellowstone County District Court to deliberate homicide in the death of 34-year-old Jennifer L. McCollum. Judge Michael Moses set bail at $1 million, as requested by prosecutors. The defense did not contest the amount.

Phillips had been harassing McCollum since they broke up a month ago, and eventually threatened her, saying he’d thought about breaking into her house at night and killing her and her children, according to McCollum’s boyfriend at the time of her death, who spoke with sheriff’s deputies.

Phillips lived with his mother in the home next door to McCollum in the trailer court at 2135 West Arrow Creek Road. According to charges, Phillips’ mother told deputies that on the night before he killed McCollum, he’d been drinking and had said to his mother, “Do you know how easy it would be for me to kill you now?”