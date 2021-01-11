Big Horn County jail inmates all see 10 years in prison for escape

The last of three men who escaped the Big Horn County jail in February has been sentenced to prison.

Stephen Caplett was given the same 10-year prison sentence as his fellow escapees, Andrew Parham and Anthony Castro. Caplett was sentenced by District Judge Matthew Wald in Hardin last week.

The three men managed to flee the county jail in Hardin on the night of Feb. 7, 2020, after assaulting and binding the only two staff members who were on duty at the jail.

They lured the lone detention officer into a cell block, assaulted him, bound him and took a key. The three then went to the dispatch area and assaulted the dispatcher, throwing her to the ground and handcuffing her. The men demanded the dispatcher show them how to open a garage door, which allowed them to escape.

Two of the men were arrested in Billings within four days of the escape, but the third, Parham, wasn’t arrested until 25 days later, when the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office located him in a Crow Agency residence.

Two others were also charged in the escape.