Billings man charged with raping minor

A 41-year-old Billings man has been arrested on rape charges.

Shawntel Maurice Booth faces two felonies for sexual intercourse without consent and sexual assault, both involving a minor younger than 15.

Booth was arraigned Thursday in Yellowstone County District Court, where his bail amount was set at $50,000.

In 1998, Booth pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault in which he and two others beat a mean near West Park Plaza after asking him for a cigarette. He was sentenced to 20 years in Montana State Prison.

According to charging documents, the rape and sexual assault took place in 2009 or 2010, and 2017.

Each of the two felonies carry a term of 100 years in the state prison, with no eligibility for parole for 10 years.

