Billings man defrauded investors of over $300K, state alleges

Yellowstone County resident William Joseph Kuzma pleaded not guilty in District Court Wednesday to felony charges related to investment fraud.

Appearing before Standing Master Laurie Grygiel, Kuzma was released on his own recognizance, prohibited from leaving the state and forced to surrender his passport. He will also appear for booking at the county detention center.

Kuzma is charged with failing to register as a security salesperson, failing to register a security and fraudulent practices. Each of the charges carries a maximum sentence of 10 years and a fine of up to $5,000.

In April 2017, the Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, under the State Auditor’s office, opened an investigation into Kuzma after a report from one of the alleged victims. The office identified three alleged victims who made investments with Kuzma totaling $310,000 in companies that were either unregistered with the state or had their registrations lapse.

The state also alleges Kuzma failed to register as a securities salesperson despite arranging the investments and accepting wire transfers from investors.