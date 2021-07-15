Billings man denies sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

A 68-year old Billings man denied charges he sexually assaulted an eight-year-old girl at his home in Billings in mid-February.

Ross Harrison Martin pleaded not guilty to a single sexual assault charge Thursday morning in front of Yellowstone County District Judge Colette Davies.

Investigators allege Martin was at his home with a woman and her daughter. The woman left Martin in the kitchen with her daughter and when she returned Martin’s hand was in her pants. Martin tried to tell the woman he was tickling the girl’s belly.

As the mom and daughter were driving home, the girl said the same thing had happened week’s earlier. Martin and the girl had also been exchanging late-night text messages and that he was known to give her gifts and extra attention the mother told detectives. The mother reported the incident to police.

Martin posted bail prior to the proceedings and is out on conditions.

