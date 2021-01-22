Billings man gets prison for homemade grenades he said were for mailboxes

A Billings man was sentenced to prison Friday for making grenades to blow up mailboxes.

Foster John Michael Witzel, 31, was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Billings.

The sentence was announced in a press release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for Montana.

Witzel was caught peering into a Billings home in February 2020, according to documents filed by prosecutors. The homeowner scared Witzel away, but police then found him nearby in possession of improvised grenades.

Witzel said he'd made the devices out of gunpowder and BBs and that he was going to "blow up mailboxes and stuff," prosecutors wrote.

Witzel had not registered the grenades with the National Firearm Registration and Transfer Record, which is a requirement, the press release stated.

In June 2020, Witzel was found asleep in a stolen car with an AR-style rifle on his lap, prosecutors noted. He was on probation at the time for a felony conviction and prohibited from having firearms.

Witzel pleaded guilty in September to possession of a destructive device and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

