 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Billings man gets prison for homemade grenades he said were for mailboxes
editor's pick alert

Billings man gets prison for homemade grenades he said were for mailboxes

{{featured_button_text}}

A Billings man was sentenced to prison Friday for making grenades to blow up mailboxes. 

Foster John Michael Witzel, 31, was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Billings. 

The sentence was announced in a press release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for Montana.

Witzel was caught peering into a Billings home in February 2020, according to documents filed by prosecutors. The homeowner scared Witzel away, but police then found him nearby in possession of improvised grenades. 

Witzel said he'd made the devices out of gunpowder and BBs and that he was going to "blow up mailboxes and stuff," prosecutors wrote. 

Witzel had not registered the grenades with the National Firearm Registration and Transfer Record, which is a requirement, the press release stated. 

In June 2020, Witzel was found asleep in a stolen car with an AR-style rifle on his lap, prosecutors noted. He was on probation at the time for a felony conviction and prohibited from having firearms. 

Witzel pleaded guilty in September to possession of a destructive device and prohibited person in possession of a firearm. 

1
1
2
0
9

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Violent outburst on Jefferson Lines

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News