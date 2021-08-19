Billings man gets twenty years for sexually assaulting preteen girl

A Billings man was sentenced to 20 years in the Montana State Prison Thursday for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl who may have been as young as nine when the assaults began.

Christopher Douglas Lowery appeared before Yellowstone County District Judge Collete Davies who sentenced him to 20 years for each count, but set the sentence to run at the same time. He will also be forced to register as a level two sex offender.

Lowery pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual assault in June as part of plea agreement with the county attorney. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped two additional counts of rape, which carried a possible life sentence.

The judge heard directly from Lowery’s survivor who described how the abuse had affected her emotionally and mentally.

“It [has] made me a little nervous around men,” the girl—now 13—told the judge, “It kind of made me shut myself out from the world, afraid that it might happen again.”