Billings man pleads guilty to federal sex trafficking, drug and firearms crimes

A Billings man accused in a sex and drug trafficking conspiracy and of brandishing a firearm during an assault over a botched drug deal admitted multiple crimes Tuesday.
Mario Juan Drake, 32, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and ecstasy, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and use of a facility in interstate commerce in aid of racketeering. Drake faces a maximum 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and at least three years of supervised release on the drug crime and a mandatory minimum seven years in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release consecutive to any other sentence on the firearms crime.
In 2019, Drake, co-defendant D’Javon King and others conspired to distribute illegal narcotics, including cocaine and ecstasy, the government said in charging documents. Multiple witnesses and social media involved Drake, King and others in this conspiracy. On April 24, 2019, a struggle ensued between a buyer, identified as A.L. in charges, and two distributors, identified as A.R. and K.H. in charges, during an attempted distribution of ecstasy at a Billings motel.
The buyer assaulted A.R. and left the scene. In response, Drake, King and others arranged a meeting with A.L. during which they assaulted him while holding guns. Drake brandished his gun during the assault and later he, King and others informed A.R. and K.H. that they had retaliated against A.L. in response to the failed drug transaction. King also pleaded guilty to charges in the case and is pending sentencing.
In April and May 2019, two women were both engaged in commercial sex with Drake and also were intimately involved with him. Drake used his cell phone to assist with commercial sex dates for the two woman by receiving and posting photos of them for advertisements, setting pricing for calls and communicating with sex-date customers. Drake would accompany the woman to hotels and would use a timer during the calls. If the calls went past the time, Drake would enter the room.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan presided. A sentencing date is pending before U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters. Drake was detained pending further proceedings.