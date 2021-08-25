Billings man pleads guilty to federal sex trafficking, drug and firearms crimes

A Billings man accused in a sex and drug trafficking conspiracy and of brandishing a firearm during an assault over a botched drug deal admitted multiple crimes Tuesday.

Mario Juan Drake, 32, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and ecstasy, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and use of a facility in interstate commerce in aid of racketeering. Drake faces a maximum 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and at least three years of supervised release on the drug crime and a mandatory minimum seven years in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release consecutive to any other sentence on the firearms crime.

In 2019, Drake, co-defendant D’Javon King and others conspired to distribute illegal narcotics, including cocaine and ecstasy, the government said in charging documents. Multiple witnesses and social media involved Drake, King and others in this conspiracy. On April 24, 2019, a struggle ensued between a buyer, identified as A.L. in charges, and two distributors, identified as A.R. and K.H. in charges, during an attempted distribution of ecstasy at a Billings motel.