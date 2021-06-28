Billings man pleads not guilty to rape charge

A Billings man pleaded not guilty to a single count of rape in front of Judge Gregory Todd in Yellowstone County District Court Monday morning.

Adam Washee, 47, is accused of raping a 42-year-old woman in the early afternoon hours of June 24. Police responded at 1 p.m. to a call that a man was actively raping an unconscious woman off N. Broadway in downtown Billings. The 59-year-old man who reported the rape to 911 then pulled Washee off the unconscious woman and then attempted to restrain him until law enforcement arrived, charging documents allege.

After interviewing the woman, officers determined that she had been drinking with Washee when he suggested they leave the heat for the shade. He then slammed her head against the wall by her hair and assaulted her according to police. Following the assault, Washee slammed her to the ground and punched her in the face until she was knocked unconscious, the documents allege.

When officers made contact with Washee that day he told them the sex had been consensual, police say.