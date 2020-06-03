Billings man sentenced for meth, guns found in motel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Billings man was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison after agents found six pounds of methamphetamine and guns in a Billings motel room.

Dameon Pierre Beasley, 41, pleaded guilty in November in U.S. District Court of Montana to a possession with intent to distribute meth charge and a possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking charge, according to press release from U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided, and Beasley faces 15 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

In court documents, Drug Enforcement Administration agents went to a Billings motel in July 2018 where they had observed a man and a woman known to be involved in drug trafficking enter the building.

The man consented to a search after agents knocked on the door of his room. Agents found drug paraphernalia, and the woman said that they had returned from Missoula where they had been helping Beasley transport drugs.