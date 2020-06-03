Billings man sentenced for meth, guns found in motel

A Billings man was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison after agents found six pounds of methamphetamine and guns in a Billings motel room.
Dameon Pierre Beasley, 41, pleaded guilty in November in U.S. District Court of Montana to a possession with intent to distribute meth charge and a possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking charge, according to press release from U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme.
U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided, and Beasley faces 15 years in prison and five years of supervised release.
In court documents, Drug Enforcement Administration agents went to a Billings motel in July 2018 where they had observed a man and a woman known to be involved in drug trafficking enter the building.
The man consented to a search after agents knocked on the door of his room. Agents found drug paraphernalia, and the woman said that they had returned from Missoula where they had been helping Beasley transport drugs.
Beasley was also staying at the motel in a different room, where co-defendant Jessica Lynn Denny answered the door. Agents secured the room after noticing movement as they spoke with Denny. They found Beasley and another co-defendant, David Lopez, in the room. A firearm was on the table, and agents executed a search warrant on the room and found six pounds of meth, two handguns and $11,190 in currency. Six pounds of meth is the equivalent of about 21,744 doses.
Beasley admitted that he was selling meth and distributing to Denny and Lopez and that Lopez had brought one of the guns to trade for meth. Agents found out from text messages on phones seized from Denny and Beasley that Denny had brokered the gun trade and that she and Lopez were completing the deal when agents arrived. Denny pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced to six years in prison. Lopez has pleaded guilty to charges and is awaiting sentencing.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Colin Rubich prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the DEA, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Billings Police Department.
This case is part of Project Guardian, the U.S. Department of Justice’s recent initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws, and Project Safe Neighborhoods, the USDOJ’s initiative to reduce violent crime. According to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reports, violent crime in Montana increased by 36% from 2013 through 2018. Through these initiatives, federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement partners in Montana focus on violent crime driven by methamphetamine trafficking, armed robbers, firearms offenses and violent offenders with outstanding warrants.
