Billings man sentenced for supplying meth in controlled drug deal

A Billings man was sentenced to more than six years in prison after admitting to supplying methamphetamine for a staged drug deal in Laurel.

Patrick Bryan Cleveland, 39, of Billings, pleaded guilty in January in the U.S. District Court of Montana to a distribution of meth charge after supplying meth for a drug deal with a confidential informant in June 2019.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided, and Cleveland faces six years in prison and four years of supervised release, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme.

In court documents, drug task force agents met with a confidential informant about drug trafficking in the Laurel and Billings areas and arranged for the informant to buy meth from co-defendant Shawna Bercier, of Laurel. Law enforcement observed the informant buying about two grams of meth from Bercier in June 2019.

The informant bought one ounce of meth from Bercier in another controlled buy, where Bercier advised the informant she would be getting the meth from "Pat" and that it was worth the wait. Cleveland arrived at Bercier's workplace and provided her with a cigarette box that contained about an ounce of meth, which was given to the informant.