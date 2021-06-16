Billings man sentenced to 14 years in prison for receiving child porn

A Billings man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to a single count of the receiving child pornography.
Brandon Frank Stricker, 48, appeared before U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen in Billings for a more than six-hour sentencing hearing that laid out evidence not just in the single count but also in the original 10-count case. Stricker had originally been charged with crimes surrounding human trafficking, receipt of child pornography, producing, and obstruction of justice.
FBI Special Agent Brandon Walter provided more than three hours of testimony showing how Stricker targeted and then preyed on at least five young teenage girls. Stricker used alcohol, money and his residence to manipulate the girls into posing for explicit photos, making explicit videos, and into having sex with him. None of the girls was older than 15 and one was as young as 13.
Walter’s testimony showed how the girls came to know Stricker, how he used their vulnerability to gain access to more girls and how he tried to cover up his knowledge of their ages and conceal those ages from other adults in his life.
In cross examination, Stricker’s attorney, Daniel Ball, tried to inject doubt into the validity of electronic evidence as possibly planted by the victims, and he suggested that Stricker was the victim of an elaborate scheme by the young victims.
Walter testified that Stricker had denied all of the sexual conduct from the beginning, but pointed to social media messages, images and victims’ interviews to show how that was not the case.
Stricker had attempted to “portray that he was an innocent victim of these kids,” Walter said. In later testimony he added that phone calls Stricker made from jail showed a similar approach to justifying his actions. The special agent testified that Stricker said things to the effect of, “I was trapped by these little girls who were making up lies about me.”
As part of a plea agreement, Stricker pleaded guilty to just the receipt of a video depicting one of the victims in a sexual act and a separate underage girl in a video also performing a sexual act. The remainder of the charges were dropped with prejudice. The federal government was still able to argue for a wide range of sentences that included the maximum of 20 years.
The defense asked the court to sentence Stricker to 58 months in prison, just over seven years. Ball beseeched the court to take into consideration a number of mitigating factors that included Stricker’s traumatic childhood and substance abuse disorders. He said a psychosexual evaluation indicated his client would be a good candidate for community treatment, and that Stricker had helped found a community support group for sex addicts and their victims.
A tearful Stricker gave a statement apologizing for his crimes. He said he was, “sick with shame for his actions.” He highlighted the work he had done to seek treatment and help other sex addicts and victims saying he would like an opportunity to continue that work.
During closing arguments, Assistant U.S. Attorney Karla Painter told the court the decision to strike a plea deal was made out of compassion for the victims. During the hearing both she and Walter spoke to how the trial preparations in were negatively impacting the victims emotionally and traumatizing them again. She spoke specifically to the horror the girls — who are still underage — expressed at having to testify and watch as jurors were shown the explicit images and videos.
She said the evidence shows Stricker should receive the maximum sentence of 20 years and a life of supervisory release. She called Stricker an “exploiter, a manipulator and a narcissist” and said he should not be out on the streets after just seven years.
“Mr. Ball said seven years is a long time, I agree with that,” she said. “The victims will be dealing with this for a longer time — a lifetime.”
The victim in the count Stricker had pleaded guilty to spoke directly to the court and at times to Stricker. She recounted how she had been manipulated, used and assaulted. She said, “As a survivor of these crimes, I ask that the defendant receive the maximum sentence.”
She brought up specific incidents, including being raped by the defendant. At the end of each telling of the actions Stricker had subjected her to she punctuated each one by telling Stricker directly, “you’re pathetic.”
Judge Christensen expressed concerns about Stricker’s accepting responsibility and the ability sexual predators have to identify victims that could be abused and later discredited.
“To suggest, which has been done in this courtroom today, that these young ladies are below consideration because of what’s happened in their lives is beyond the pale,” said Christensen in an apparent rebuke of the defense.
The judge referred to Stricker’s conduct saying it was “It is most likely the worst I’ve ever seen.” He added that he found much of Stricker’s conduct since being charged in the case as self-serving, and he was not convinced that he had changed or taken responsibility.
Stricker was remanded into the custody of the U.S. Marshals for transport to a federal prison. Once he leaves prison, he will also be subject to 12 years of supervised release among other conditions.