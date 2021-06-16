Billings man sentenced to 14 years in prison for receiving child porn

A tearful Stricker gave a statement apologizing for his crimes. He said he was, “sick with shame for his actions.” He highlighted the work he had done to seek treatment and help other sex addicts and victims saying he would like an opportunity to continue that work.

During closing arguments, Assistant U.S. Attorney Karla Painter told the court the decision to strike a plea deal was made out of compassion for the victims. During the hearing both she and Walter spoke to how the trial preparations in were negatively impacting the victims emotionally and traumatizing them again. She spoke specifically to the horror the girls — who are still underage — expressed at having to testify and watch as jurors were shown the explicit images and videos.

She said the evidence shows Stricker should receive the maximum sentence of 20 years and a life of supervisory release. She called Stricker an “exploiter, a manipulator and a narcissist” and said he should not be out on the streets after just seven years.

“Mr. Ball said seven years is a long time, I agree with that,” she said. “The victims will be dealing with this for a longer time — a lifetime.”