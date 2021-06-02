Billings man sentenced to 75 years for homicide

Licensed Clinical Psychologist Michael Scalatti testified that Clark had experienced numerous childhood traumas that contributed to his actions, his poor impulse control and his criminal mindset. Scalatti performed a presentencing psychological evaluation on Clark at the request of his attorney.

One example of Clark’s traumatic childhood highlighted by the defense involved witnessing his mother’s abuse while growing up.

Myron’s daughter, Kiara, took the stand to give a tearful and heartfelt statement on the impact the murder of her dad had on her, her brother and their future lives. She described how she woke up the day after the murder believing it to be just a normal Monday.

“It was anything but a normal day,” she said, describing how she attended college classes on Zoom unaware of the events for hours before receiving the news. “My father had been shot and killed in the night and I did not hear about it until 10 hours later.”

She described how her dad’s killing caused her to fear that she could be the victim of a shooting. Due to that fear she was unable to sleep in her own room because it was close to the city street and she feared a drive-by shooting.