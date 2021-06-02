Billings man sentenced to 75 years for homicide

A 22-year-old Billings man was sentenced to 75 years in the Montana State Prison for deliberate homicide just days after receiving a 30-year sentence for shooting a man in Butte just four days after the homicide.
Colby Allen Clark was sentenced by Yellowstone District Court Judge Colette Davies on Wednesday after a more than two-hour-long hearing in which the defense attempted to highlight mitigating circumstances surrounding the murder of Micah Aaron Myron outside Myron's residence on Billings’ South Side in April 2020.
Clark pleaded guilty to the charge of deliberate homicide earlier this year as part of a plea agreement in which the state was recommending 80 years in prison.
Clark shot Myron outside Myron’s home in Billings the evening of April 26, 2020. Testimony from Billings Police Detective Sergeant Ryan Kramer laid out a scene of turmoil as Clark arrived at the home with a female friend to buy drugs but instead stumbled into a serious fight between Myron, Myron's wife and their roommate.
The defense argued that Clark was acting out of need to help after hearing about the altercation. Clark then got out of his friend’s truck and confronted Myron in an apparent effort to end the conflict.
Eyewitnesses to the murder said Clark had told Myron to leave multiple times, but Myron refused and then charged at Clark, Kramer testified. Clark told him to “back off” multiple times before eventually shooting him once. Clark then fled the scene with his friend in the truck before he kicked out the friend—who was the owner of the vehicle—and fled to Butte.
Clark then went on a four-day crime spree in Butte that included the shooting of a man at Butte’s McGruff Park on April 30, 2020. Clark was attempting to rob a man at the park when he shot him twice with a handgun. Clark took off with a woman in a pickup and led police on a high-speed chase before he was caught. The victim survived.
Forensics on the handgun, a gas receipt in the truck and video surveillance linked Clark to the Billings murder.
In the Butte case, Clark pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment and District Judge Kurt Krueger sentenced him to the maximum penalties. The two sentences will run concurrently, or at the same time.
This was not Clark’s first run-in with the law. At the age of nine he was convicted of his first felony after he and another boy burned down an abandoned house. He spent most of the following nine years in various levels of juvenile treatment from group homes to time at Pine Hills Youth Correctional Facility.
Licensed Clinical Psychologist Michael Scalatti testified that Clark had experienced numerous childhood traumas that contributed to his actions, his poor impulse control and his criminal mindset. Scalatti performed a presentencing psychological evaluation on Clark at the request of his attorney.
One example of Clark’s traumatic childhood highlighted by the defense involved witnessing his mother’s abuse while growing up.
Myron’s daughter, Kiara, took the stand to give a tearful and heartfelt statement on the impact the murder of her dad had on her, her brother and their future lives. She described how she woke up the day after the murder believing it to be just a normal Monday.
“It was anything but a normal day,” she said, describing how she attended college classes on Zoom unaware of the events for hours before receiving the news. “My father had been shot and killed in the night and I did not hear about it until 10 hours later.”
She described how her dad’s killing caused her to fear that she could be the victim of a shooting. Due to that fear she was unable to sleep in her own room because it was close to the city street and she feared a drive-by shooting.
“It is one year later now, and I’ve passed all my tests and I’ve graduated and I’m about to start my dream career, and my dad is not able to see that,” she said in between sobs. “He will never be able to walk me down the aisle at my wedding. And he will never get to see his future grandchildren.”
The judge took her time with the sentence, placing the court in recess for over 20 minutes while she weighed the hearing’s events.
“I think that everyone in this courtroom deserves to understand how I process these cases and the way I come to my decisions,” said Judge Davies. She explained that she weighed the nature of the crime, the acceptance of responsibility by Clark and the contents of the plea agreement.
She agreed with the mitigating factors argued by the defense, but also noted the aggravating circumstances of the case to include Clark’s history of offenses, the crime spree following the murder and the subsequent shooting in Butte.
“It is undeniable that Mr. Clark had no real opportunity for a chance in this world having been institutionalized largely since the age of nine,” said Judge Davies. “The court also finds it mitigating that Micah (Myron) apparently did not back away.”
But she also pointed to the danger Clark posed to the community as a whole.
“I’m troubled by the history of impulsivity,” she said. “It seems to the court that you struggle to control your behavior and that you have a short fuse and when it’s gone it’s gone and that makes me worried for my state, my town, my community. And I’m instructed to try and keep this community safe.”
She added later, “Again Mr. Clark, it’s just undeniable that you really haven’t had a chance in this world. On the flip side of that, that doesn’t make you safe. That doesn’t make you safe, and I’m worried about that.”