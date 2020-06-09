Billings police continuing to investigate recent shootings

By Tuesday morning, no arrests had yet been made in the pair of shootings late last week that sent two Billings men to the hospital.
The Billings Police Department's Detectives Division continues to investigate both incidents as attempted homicides, and persons of interest have been identified, according to Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley.
The recent shootings are the latest in a series of at least six different shootings in Billings beginning in late April that have left four men and one woman dead and two other men injured.
The circumstances surrounding last week's shootings remain under investigation, and only limited details have been made public so far. Police have not publicly drawn any connections to the two shootings, the first of which happened Friday afternoon.
An investigation into the Friday afternoon shooting began after a 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his abdomen flagged down a Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office deputy at the intersection of 13th Street West and Broadwater Avenue at about 3:15 p.m.
Law enforcement rendered first aid until an ambulance arrived. Police don't believe the shooting was random and are pursuing a person of interest, according to Wooley.
The second shooting happened in North Park at about 10 p.m. Saturday. Police were called to investigate reports of a shooting and found a 19-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. Police also don't believe that shooting was random and are pursuing a person of interest, according to Wooley.
The first in the string of shootings occurred April 26 when 50-year-old Billings resident Micah Aaron Myron was shot dead in front of a residence on South 31st Street.
Myron's killing was the first fatal shooting of 2020 in Billings.
Billings resident Colby Allen Clark, 21, appeared in court last week in Butte. Clark faces accusations that he shot a man twice in Butte on April 30. He pleaded not guilty to attempted deliberate homicide.
The silver Ford Ranger that Clark is accused of driving in connection with the alleged shooting in Butte was identified as a “vehicle of interest” in Myron's killing, but as of Thursday he had not been charged in Yellowstone County.
The day after Myron was fatally shot, 24-year-old Billings resident Brett Ness was found by police at about 5:22 p.m. lying in the driveway of an apartment on Florine Lane with a gunshot wound to his head.
Ness died after being taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
Raisha Brailee Marie Blacksmith, 24, pleaded not guilty to a single count of obstructing justice in Yellowstone County District Court in relation to Ness' death. Blacksmith has been accused of driving Ness' suspected killer away.
Prosecutors have said police obtained video footage from nearby buildings that show at least five people exiting cars before Ness was shot. Blacksmith is accused of following a car to Florine Lane, picking up the shooter and dropping him off in the Central-Terry neighborhood, according to charging documents.
Blacksmith was arrested sometime after 6:30 p.m. on the day of the shooting after the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office stopped her vehicle near Hardin.
On Friday, May 15, 33-year-old Billings resident Kenneth Cobb was fatally shot in the chest at around 2 a.m. Robert Webster Knight Jr., 62, has been charged with deliberate homicide for Cobb's death. Prosecutors said they believe Knight had been letting Cobb stay in his basement so that Cobb could visit his girlfriend, who was also staying in the basement.
Cobb and his girlfriend had been arguing and Knight had ordered Cobb to leave his house before fatally shooting him from about 3 feet away, according to charging documents. Knight told police he had been drinking beer and gin, according to charges.
Four hours after Cobb was killed, the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office found 34-year-old Jennifer McCollum dead insider her Ballantine residence off West Arrow Creek Road. Police have charged McCollum's ex-boyfriend Steven Craig Phillips with deliberate homicide for her death.
Phillips, 37, has been accused of stabbing and beating McCollum during a fatal assault that left her with numerous injuries. Charges filed against him state that he had also threatened to kill other people.
The most recent fatal shootings happened on May 31, when police responding to a report of a shooting on the 2100 block of Canyon Drive found 34-year-old Kira Ostman and 34-year-old Andrew Clonce dead in their residence.
Both died of a single gunshot wound. Police had been investigating their deaths as a suspected homicide-suicide. Tuesday afternoon Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney confirmed that the pathologist had determined Ostman's manner of death to be homicide and Clonce's manner of death to be a suicide.
