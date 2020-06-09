Billings police continuing to investigate recent shootings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

By Tuesday morning, no arrests had yet been made in the pair of shootings late last week that sent two Billings men to the hospital.

The Billings Police Department's Detectives Division continues to investigate both incidents as attempted homicides, and persons of interest have been identified, according to Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley.

The recent shootings are the latest in a series of at least six different shootings in Billings beginning in late April that have left four men and one woman dead and two other men injured.

The circumstances surrounding last week's shootings remain under investigation, and only limited details have been made public so far. Police have not publicly drawn any connections to the two shootings, the first of which happened Friday afternoon.

An investigation into the Friday afternoon shooting began after a 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his abdomen flagged down a Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office deputy at the intersection of 13th Street West and Broadwater Avenue at about 3:15 p.m.

Law enforcement rendered first aid until an ambulance arrived. Police don't believe the shooting was random and are pursuing a person of interest, according to Wooley.