Billings police identify man shot after allegedly ramming police car, hitting deputy

The Billings Police Department has identified the Billings man who was shot by a sheriff's deputy Monday after allegedly ramming an unidentified police car and hitting the deputy with a stolen car.
Police have said that David Fasthorse, 32, drove away from the West End Town Pump gas station where he was shot before crashing his vehicle into a ditch near Amend Park and then trying to steal an occupied truck at a nearby Taco Bell.
Fasthorse is being held in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on a federal hold unrelated to Monday's events, according to a Wednesday press release from Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley.
Fasthorse's YCDF listing did not show any additional charges Wednesday afternoon.
BPD's Street Crimes Unit had tried to apprehend Fasthorse after his vehicle pulled up to a gas pump, according to a BPD press release issued Tuesday. Police have said they were attempting to recover a stolen vehicle. YCSO Deputy Brandon Smart joined BPD in trying to use their vehicles to block Fasthorse in.
The BPD press release described how after the driver of the stolen vehicle rammed an unmarked police car, he then "made contact" with the YCSO deputy, who then shot at the vehicle, striking the driver and possibly the 23-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car.
After managing to get out of the parking lot, the driver of the vehicle fled on King Avenue West. Police tried to pursue but lost sight of the vehicle, in part because it drove into oncoming traffic and was traveling at a high rate of speed, according to Wooley.
Police later spotted the vehicle again and pursued it until it crashed into a ditch near Amend Park. Police have said the driver then tried to steal an occupied truck at a nearby Taco Bell.
Wooley said by email Tuesday that police were able to corner the driver, at which point he complied with orders and was arrested.
Smart, the YCSO deputy, was checked out for injuries, but Sheriff Mike Linder said Tuesday he was unaware of any injuries to Smart.
Fasthorse and his passenger were both taken to local hospitals for treatment. Fasthorse was shot at least once. His passenger may have also been injured in the shooting. Police were unsure Tuesday whether her injuries were related to the shooting, the crash, or both.
The incident is being investigated by BPD and YCSO.
