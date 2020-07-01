Billings police identify man shot after allegedly ramming police car, hitting deputy

After managing to get out of the parking lot, the driver of the vehicle fled on King Avenue West. Police tried to pursue but lost sight of the vehicle, in part because it drove into oncoming traffic and was traveling at a high rate of speed, according to Wooley.

Police later spotted the vehicle again and pursued it until it crashed into a ditch near Amend Park. Police have said the driver then tried to steal an occupied truck at a nearby Taco Bell.

Wooley said by email Tuesday that police were able to corner the driver, at which point he complied with orders and was arrested.

Smart, the YCSO deputy, was checked out for injuries, but Sheriff Mike Linder said Tuesday he was unaware of any injuries to Smart.

Fasthorse and his passenger were both taken to local hospitals for treatment. Fasthorse was shot at least once. His passenger may have also been injured in the shooting. Police were unsure Tuesday whether her injuries were related to the shooting, the crash, or both.

The incident is being investigated by BPD and YCSO.

