Billings police investigating fatal shooting Sunday night

One man was fatally shot Sunday night and the Billings Police Department is investigating.

The shooting happened on the 1300 block of Custer Avenue. It was first reported to police at about 7:37 p.m, according to Sgt. Harley Cagle.

According to BPD Sgt. Bret Becker, both people involved were men who lived in the neighborhood within several houses of each other.

The shooting victim had been walking his dog in the neighborhood and at some point was on the property of the man who eventually shot him in the head.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An argument began. Becker said it was unclear to him how long the dispute lasted, whether or not it was a few minutes or over a more extended timeline. A handful of witnesses may have seen the incident from start to finish, and police were still working to get a more clear picture of what happened, Becker said, speaking after 10 p.m.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was on the sidewalk as detectives photographed and documented the scene Sunday night.

The man who was shot also had a handgun with him, and police had heard from some witnesses who may have seen the gun out at some point, according to Becker.