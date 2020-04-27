Billings police investigating Monday shooting on Florine Lane

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 10 block of Florine Lane in Billings Monday afternoon.

One man was taken to an area hospital Monday evening, the Billings Police Department said in a tweet.

Police say there is no threat to the public and have asked residents to avoid Florine Lane, which has been blocked off.

On Sunday night, a 50-year-old man died after being shot on the South Side of Billings. He died not long after at an area hospital.

The man's death is being investigated as a homicide, according to BPD Lt. Dave Cardillo.

The shooting happened in a front yard on the 100 block of South 31st Street, and the victim died shortly after, Cardillo said.

