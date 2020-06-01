Billings police investigating West End shooting deaths as a homicide-suicide

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Billings police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in their West End home Sunday night as a homicide-suicide, meaning a person killed both themselves and another person.

Including this incident, five people have been fatally shot in Billings since late April.

The Billings Police Department released some additional details Monday about the incident on the 2100 block of Canyon Drive. Police responded to the scene Sunday after receiving report of a shooting at about 7:45 p.m.

Police arrived to find a man and woman dead.

The 35-year-old man found dead inside the residence appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a BPD press release issued Monday. The 34-year-old woman was also fatally shot. Both were from Billings.

Both were found in their residence, BPD Sgt. Harley Cagle said via social media Sunday, adding there was no threat to the public.

Identification of the man and woman will come through the Yellowstone County Coroner's Office.

"Even though we believe the main perpetrator is deceased, we will still continue to investigate everything through to the end," BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley said.

Wooley did not release any more information, citing the ongoing investigation.

