Billings prerelease walkaway was serving sentence for 1999 homicide

One of two men who walked away from the Alpha House pre-release center in Billings Monday night is serving a mitigated deliberate homicide sentence out of Valley County for killing a man.

The first of the walkaways is Jonathan Mainwaring, according the pre-release center. In 1999, Mainwaring beat Randy Detienne to death after finding him in bed with Mainwaring's mother in Glasgow, The Billings Gazette previously reported.

At the time of the crime, Mainwaring was 16. He was sentenced in 2005 to 30 years after violating the terms of his probation. He was later paroled, but the Montana Board of Pardons and Parole revoked his parole in July 2019 for absconding.

Mainwaring and another man, Jeramey Hill, both walked away from the Alpha House pre-release center in Billings on Monday night roughly within 15 minutes of each other, according to escape notification emails sent out by Alternatives Inc., the company operating Alpha House.