Billings restaurant owner charged with raping, sexually assaulting employees

A Billings restaurant owner has been charged with raping one employee and sexually assaulting another.
Chien “Howard” Hwa Shen, who has ownership interest in several Billings restaurants including Carne Brazilian Grill, Asian Sea Grill and Wild Ginger, was charged Tuesday in Yellowstone District Court with one felony count of sexual intercourse without consent and a misdemeanor count of sexual assault.
The woman reporting the rape says she was subjected to sexual harassment by the 48-year-old defendant nearly daily at the restaurant.
The defendant would ask the woman to expose herself to him, would ask to touch her in intimate places and would ask for explicit photos of her, court records state.
“He would ask her nearly every day about seeing or touching her ... . (The victim) always denied the defendant’s request,” the charges allege.
A lawsuit on behalf of the two women, naming Shen and his restaurant as defendants, was filed Wednesday by the Billings law firm Heenan & Cook.
The first woman told investigators that Shen was “a misogynistic person who degraded his employees, particularly his female employees.”
One evening while at the restaurant, the victim said Shen followed her into the women’s restroom and handed her $100, which she declined. She said she also avoided his attempted kiss, and then returned to work.
In the following months, the defendant continued to sexually harass her, charges state. On another night at the restaurant, the woman said she was the last employee to finish work and found herself alone with Shen. When he became insistent again that she expose herself to him, she went into the women’s restroom to avoid him.
He followed her, charges allege, pulled her underwear down and then penetrated her with his finger.
She began to cry, the record states. The defendant said thank you and tried to give her $200, she told police.
The woman left the restaurant and never returned.
The second woman employee told police she asked Shen for a pay raise. The defendant said, no, but promised her a bonus, charges state.
“The defendant made a comment comparing victim 2’s (body) with victim 1’s (body),” she told police. After the restaurant closed for the evening, Shen sent all the employees home except for the second woman, she said. He called her into his office and handed her $300 from his wallet.
The defendant hugged the woman while squeezing her breast in a way she described to police as “forceful” and frightening. The defendant “would have done more to her” had she not been assertive in getting away from him, she told investigators.
Soon after, she quit her job via text message.
