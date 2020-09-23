Billings restaurant owner charged with raping, sexually assaulting employees

In the following months, the defendant continued to sexually harass her, charges state. On another night at the restaurant, the woman said she was the last employee to finish work and found herself alone with Shen. When he became insistent again that she expose herself to him, she went into the women’s restroom to avoid him.

He followed her, charges allege, pulled her underwear down and then penetrated her with his finger.

She began to cry, the record states. The defendant said thank you and tried to give her $200, she told police.

The woman left the restaurant and never returned.

The second woman employee told police she asked Shen for a pay raise. The defendant said, no, but promised her a bonus, charges state.

“The defendant made a comment comparing victim 2’s (body) with victim 1’s (body),” she told police. After the restaurant closed for the evening, Shen sent all the employees home except for the second woman, she said. He called her into his office and handed her $300 from his wallet.