Billings spa owner admits to enticing workers to provide sexual services

A Billings woman who owned and operated massage parlors in Billings admitted Tuesday that she enticed women to work and provide prostitution services in her businesses.

Kyong Cha Roberts, 68, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. Magistrate Timothy Cavan to charges she coerced and enticed her employees to offer sexual services at her massage parlors in Billings. Roberts faces a maximum 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release.

In June 2019, Roberts posted an advertisement in an online Korean newspaper, Kyocharo, seeking women to work in her massage business—U Spa and Happy Spa—and provided her phone number. A woman, identified as Jane Doe 1, contacted Roberts, who told Doe that she could make around $5,000 per month at the massage parlor, according to charging documents.

The Jane Doe talked over the phone with Roberts about sexual services being provided at U-Spa. Doe agreed to come to Billings, bought a bus ticket, arrived in June 2019 and began work. Doe and Roberts discussed sexual services again. Customers typically would pay cash for services. Most customers received a massage and sexual services investigators said.

A sentencing date is pending before U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen. Roberts was released pending further proceedings.

