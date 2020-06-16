Box Elder man admits child porn, sex abuse charges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Box Elder man admitted child porn and sex abuse charges in federal court Monday.

Christopher Brown, 32, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and sexual abuse of a minor in U.S. District Court in Great Falls.

Brown was originally charged with having sex with a 12-year-old in 2018, and then doing so five more times, and of creating a video of it. A Rocky Boy's Police Department officer pulled him over Jan. 21 after seeing his car stopped on the rodeo grounds, and the traffic stop led to his arrest.

Brown pleaded guilty to reduced charges in a plea agreement. Sentencing is set for September.

Brown worked as an assistant basketball coach at Stone Child College, which dismissed him in January after he was charged.

Brown told criminal investigators he was a basketball coach at Rocky Boy Middle School and Rocky Boy High School, according to an affidavit.

However, Superintendent Voyd St. Pierre issued a press release saying Brown "was NEVER hired, worked as, helped, volunteered, or was associated in any capacity, as a coach in any of the Rocky Boy School's athletic programs."

St. Pierre said Brown was compensated as a tutor for a total of 24 hours in October and November 2018, working with students and other adult tutors in the after-school tutoring program.

