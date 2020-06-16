Bozeman man pays fine for landing helicopter in Bob Marshall Wilderness

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Bozeman pilot has paid the maximum fine after landing his helicopter inside the boundaries of the Bob Marshall Wilderness in May.

Samuel Schwerin, 48, paid a $500 fine for the federal misdemeanor after a horseback rider spotted the helicopter parked on a gravel bar on the South Fork of the Flathead River on May 16, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme’s office.

The horseback rider reported the incident and the U.S. Forest Service handled the investigation.

"Wilderness areas were created to be free of motorized activity, including helicopters,” Alme said in a statement included in the press release. “Montanans cherish places like the Bob Marshall not only for their spectacular mountains, rivers, meadows and wildlife but also for the quiet and solitude they provide. People who violate the wilderness regulations will be investigated and prosecuted.”

Flathead National Forest Supervisor Kurt Steele thanked the public for reporting the incident and other violations to ensure wilderness areas are used properly.

Schwerin co-founded Millennium Technology Value Partners, a private equity firm based out of New York. A voicemail left with the firm on Tuesday was not immediately returned.

Love 4 Funny 4 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 15

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.