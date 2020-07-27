AREA ONE
300 block of Bohl, on July 16
300 block of Starner, on July 16
300 block of Caravan, on July 18
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 23
AREA TWO
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 30
AREA THREE
500 block of Garden, on July 21
5200 block of Golden Hollow, on July 22
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 83
AREA FOUR
400 block of St. Johns, on July 17
100 block of North 22nd Street, on July 18
100 block of Clark, on July 22
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 94
AREA FIVE
3000 block of Radcliffe, on July 18
1300 block of Fisher Island, on July 21
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 67
AREA SIX
3300 block of Winchell, on July 16
3300 block of Central, on July 17
900 block of Custer, on July 20
100 block of South Santa Fe Drive, on July 21
2300 block of Alderson, on July 22
600 block of South 44th Street West, on July 22
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 141
