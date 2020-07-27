Burglaries

Burglaries

AREA ONE

300 block of Bohl, on July 16

300 block of Starner, on July 16

300 block of Caravan, on July 18

Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 23

AREA TWO

Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 30

AREA THREE

500 block of Garden, on July 21

5200 block of Golden Hollow, on July 22

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 83

AREA FOUR

400 block of St. Johns, on July 17

100 block of North 22nd Street, on July 18

100 block of Clark, on July 22

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 94

AREA FIVE

3000 block of Radcliffe, on July 18

1300 block of Fisher Island, on July 21

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 67

AREA SIX

3300 block of Winchell, on July 16

3300 block of Central, on July 17

900 block of Custer, on July 20

100 block of South Santa Fe Drive, on July 21

2300 block of Alderson, on July 22

600 block of South 44th Street West, on July 22

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 141

