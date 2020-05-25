AREA ONE
1700 block of Clubhouse, on May 15
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 13
AREA TWO
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 23
AREA THREE
Initial block of Orchard, on May 16
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 65
AREA FOUR
1200 block of North 24th Street, on May 15
1100 block of North 22nd Street, on May 15
2300 block of Sixth Avenue North, on May 16
700 block of Fourth Avenue North, on May 17
600 block of North 14th Street, on May 17
1900 block of Burnstead, on May 18
100 block of North 33rd Street, on May 19
1900 block of Burnstead, on May 19
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 70
AREA FIVE
1500 block of Granite Peak, on May 14
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 44
AREA SIX
1100 block of Yellowstone Avenue, on May 14
1100 block of Custer, on May 14
800 block of Miles, on May 17
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 104
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.