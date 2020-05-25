Burglaries

AREA ONE

1700 block of Clubhouse, on May 15

Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 13

AREA TWO

Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 23

AREA THREE

Initial block of Orchard, on May 16

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 65

AREA FOUR

1200 block of North 24th Street, on May 15

1100 block of North 22nd Street, on May 15

2300 block of Sixth Avenue North, on May 16

700 block of Fourth Avenue North, on May 17

600 block of North 14th Street, on May 17

1900 block of Burnstead, on May 18

100 block of North 33rd Street, on May 19

1900 block of Burnstead, on May 19

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 70

AREA FIVE

1500 block of Granite Peak, on May 14

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 44

AREA SIX

1100 block of Yellowstone Avenue, on May 14

1100 block of Custer, on May 14

800 block of Miles, on May 17

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 104

