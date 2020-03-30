Burglaries

AREA ONE

50 Almadin Lane, on March 21

Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 7

AREA TWO

Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 12

AREA THREE

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 37

AREA FOUR

30 Broadwater Ave., on March 19

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 29

AREA FIVE

2011 Grand Ave. on March 21

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 31

AREA SIX

1812 Wyoming Ave., on March 19

711 15th St. W., on March 19

607 S. 32nd St., on March 20

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 63

