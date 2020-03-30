AREA ONE
50 Almadin Lane, on March 21
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 7
AREA TWO
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 12
AREA THREE
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 37
AREA FOUR
30 Broadwater Ave., on March 19
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 29
AREA FIVE
2011 Grand Ave. on March 21
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 31
AREA SIX
1812 Wyoming Ave., on March 19
711 15th St. W., on March 19
607 S. 32nd St., on March 20
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 63
