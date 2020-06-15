AREA ONE
700 block of Asteroid, on June 4
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 16
AREA TWO
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 26
AREA THREE
5200 block of Sacagawea, on June 5
200 block of South 34th, on June 8
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 69
AREA FOUR
1900 block of Fourth Avenue North, on June 5
26000 block of Eighth Avenue North, on June 6
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 82
AREA FIVE
1800 block of Woody, on June 5
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 54
AREA SIX
2900 block of Monad, on June 5
2300 block of Alderson, on June 5
900 block of Wyoming, on June 5
900 block of Grand, on June 6
700 block of Custer, on June 7
2000 block of Overland, on June 10
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 119
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.