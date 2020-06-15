Burglaries

AREA ONE

700 block of Asteroid, on June 4

Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 16

AREA TWO

Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 26

AREA THREE

5200 block of Sacagawea, on June 5

200 block of South 34th, on June 8

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 69

AREA FOUR

1900 block of Fourth Avenue North, on June 5

26000 block of Eighth Avenue North, on June 6

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 82

AREA FIVE

1800 block of Woody, on June 5

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 54

AREA SIX

2900 block of Monad, on June 5

2300 block of Alderson, on June 5

900 block of Wyoming, on June 5

900 block of Grand, on June 6

700 block of Custer, on June 7

2000 block of Overland, on June 10

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 119

