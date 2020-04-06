AREA ONE
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 7
AREA TWO
1400 block of Bench, on March 27 (two incidents)
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 15
AREA THREE
400 block of South 35th Street, on March 27
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 38
AREA FOUR
2500 block of First Avenue North, on March 27
2700 block of First Avenue North, on March 29
800 block of North 24th Street, on March 30
1100 block of Sunnyside, on March 30
3600 block of Montana Avenue, on March 31
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 34
AREA FIVE
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 31
AREA SIX
3000 block of Myrtle, on March 26
2700 block of West Meadow Drive, on March 28
800 block of South 32nd Street, on April 1
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 66
