AREA ONE

Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 7

AREA TWO

1400 block of Bench, on March 27 (two incidents)

Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 15

AREA THREE

400 block of South 35th Street, on March 27

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 38

AREA FOUR

2500 block of First Avenue North, on March 27

2700 block of First Avenue North, on March 29

800 block of North 24th Street, on March 30

1100 block of Sunnyside, on March 30

3600 block of Montana Avenue, on March 31

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 34

AREA FIVE

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 31

AREA SIX

3000 block of Myrtle, on March 26

2700 block of West Meadow Drive, on March 28

800 block of South 32nd Street, on April 1

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 66

