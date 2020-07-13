AREA ONE
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 20
AREA TWO
1000 block of Eldora, on July 5
1300 block of Main, on July 7
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 30
AREA THREE
100 block of South 29th Street, on July 4
4300 block of Ryan, on July 4
100 block of Washington, on July 5
400 block of South 28th Street, on July 6
1000 block of South 30th Street, on July 7
2600 block of Belknap, on July 7
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 81
AREA FOUR
100 block of Avenue B, on July 4
2100 block of Burnstead, on July 5
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 91
AREA FIVE
2100 block of Golden, on July 3
2600 block of 13th Street West, on July 4
1200 block of Avenue C, on July 6
2200 block of Avenue C, on July 6
3100 block of Radcliffe, on July 7
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 65
AREA SIX
100 block of Aldmore, on July 2
2300 block of Henesta, on July 5
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 135
