AREA ONE

Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 20

AREA TWO

1000 block of Eldora, on July 5

1300 block of Main, on July 7

Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 30

AREA THREE

100 block of South 29th Street, on July 4

4300 block of Ryan, on July 4

100 block of Washington, on July 5

400 block of South 28th Street, on July 6

1000 block of South 30th Street, on July 7

2600 block of Belknap, on July 7

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 81

AREA FOUR

100 block of Avenue B, on July 4

2100 block of Burnstead, on July 5

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 91

AREA FIVE

2100 block of Golden, on July 3

2600 block of 13th Street West, on July 4

1200 block of Avenue C, on July 6

2200 block of Avenue C, on July 6

3100 block of Radcliffe, on July 7

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 65

AREA SIX

100 block of Aldmore, on July 2

2300 block of Henesta, on July 5

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 135

