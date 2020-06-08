AREA ONE
300 block of Wicks, on May 30
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 14
AREA TWO
1000 block of Victory, on June 3
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 26
AREA THREE
300 block of Monroe, on June 2
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 67
AREA FOUR
Initial block of Alderson, on May 30
100 block of Avenue C, on May 30
3600 block of Montana Avenue, on June 1
3600 block of Montana Avenue, on June 1
600 block of North 24th Street, on June 2
2400 block of Ninth Avenue North, on June 4
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 80
AREA FIVE
1600 block of Avenue E, on May 29
2000 block of Woody, on May 30
1200 block of Third Street West, on May 31
1800 block of Woody, on May 1
2400 block of Rancho, on June 2
1800 block of Woody, on June 2
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 53
AREA SIX
Initial block of Northglen, on May 28
500 block of South 20th Street West, on May 28
2200 block of Stillwater, on May 28
700 block of Burlington, on May 28
900 block of Custer, on May 29
1700 block of Songbird, on May 30
900 block of 24th Street West, on June 1
3400 block of Lynn, June 3
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 113
