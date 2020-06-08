2000 block of Woody, on May 30

1200 block of Third Street West, on May 31

1800 block of Woody, on May 1

2400 block of Rancho, on June 2

1800 block of Woody, on June 2

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 53

AREA SIX

Initial block of Northglen, on May 28

500 block of South 20th Street West, on May 28

2200 block of Stillwater, on May 28

700 block of Burlington, on May 28

900 block of Custer, on May 29

1700 block of Songbird, on May 30

900 block of 24th Street West, on June 1

3400 block of Lynn, June 3

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 113

