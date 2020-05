× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AREA ONE

100 block of Windsor, on May 7

Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 12

AREA TWO

1600 block of Bench, on May 7

Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 23

AREA THREE

4100 block of Buchanan, on May 8

4100 block of State, on May 9

300 block of Monroe, on May 10

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 64

AREA FOUR

100 block of North 19th Street, on May 9

1100 block of North 26th Street, on May 10

1100 block of North 22nd Street, on May 13

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 62

AREA FIVE

600 block of Parkhill, on May 7

2400 block of Village, on May 9