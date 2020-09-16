Class attorney should be removed, motion argues in lingering Billings franchise fee suit

The suit was filed more than two years ago over the estimated $50 million the city has collected for decades in franchise fees for water and garbage disposal. Typically, a franchise fee is charged by a utility or other entity and paid to the city as a sort of rent for using public property to run its pipes, poles or wires.

But in this case residents were defrauded because, “the term ‘franchise fee’ is a lie,” Monforton said in one court filing. “ … The franchise fees were not fees and there never was any franchise involved.” He has called it an illegal sales tax.

The suit has already gone to a mediator who has recommended the terms of a settlement. The challenge of ending the suit, however, is compounded by an unusual demand from plaintiffs.

As a condition of settlement, the city or the judge in the case would have to acknowledge the city’s collection of the franchise fees was illegal. Several civil attorneys contacted by The Gazette said it would be unusual in Montana for a lawsuit to be settled without a provision allowing the defendant to admit no wrongdoing.

Nothing short of that admission “will dissuade the city from similar wrongdoing in the future,” Monforton argued in a recent court filing.