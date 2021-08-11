Coroner's inquest clears U.S. Marshals in 2020 fugitive shooting death

“I recall thinking this is like one of those weird dreams that you have where nothing you do works,” Welch told the jury. “Because he seemed to be absorbing a lot of rounds and they didn’t seem to be … having much effect, which is kind of an eerie feeling.”

'Everyone is a threat until they’re not'

The six Marshals fired 72 rounds in under six seconds, hitting Fortune at least 13 times and delivering only one incapacitating shot to the head. Reede, who had been driving the truck she was in with Welch was delayed due to a light bar malfunction she needed to fix, when she got out of her truck she was positioned where she could not see Fortune when the shooting started and she did not open fire.

As Fortune lay on the ground dying, the deputies devised a plan to safely render medical aid. To do so they needed to make sure Fortune and the house were safe. They yelled for him to show his hands, but he did not or could not comply. They could not see the gun and later learned he had fallen on it.