Coroner's inquest clears U.S. Marshals in 2020 fugitive shooting death

On the evening of Nov. 5, 2019, Alijah Vialpando, 19, was waiting to do a drug deal in his car in Colorado Springs with a 15-year-old girl. The pair did not know the deal was a set up, and four men — allegedly rival drug dealers — were planning to rob them. But Vialpando, described by detectives as a nonviolent dealer, saw the attack coming and tried to drive away.
The attackers threw a baseball bat at his car and two of the men shot at him. He was hit in the head and fell wounded behind the wheel. To escape, the 15-year-old girl reached over the dying man and steered the car over a median and into a landscaping feature. Vialpando died from the wounds.
Colorado Spring’s Detective Mike Lee recounted during a coroner’s inquest convened this week in Yellowstone County how Vialpando’s murder led investigators to four suspects. One of the suspects was a young man named Kellen Fortune who had moved to Billings during the investigation. Lee obtained an arrest warrant and sent a request to have it served by the U.S. Marshals in Billings.
Serving that warrant prompted a shootout that ended with Fortune dead. The inquest was convened to determine whether the six Marshals who shot Fortune were justified in killing him.
On Tuesday, the inquest ended after a day and a half, clearing the deputy marshals of any wrongdoing following testimony from each of the deputies, a task force officer, a U.S. Marshal inspector, the state medical examiner, a forensic scientist and the Billings detective called into investigate.
Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office Deputy Chief of Criminal Litigation Ed Zink and Senior Prosecutor Sarah Hyde conducted the inquest.
'Suicidal psychopath'
Along with Kellen Fortune, police identified three alleged accomplices — one, who was 17 at the time, has since committed suicide; Gage Kohler, 21, is facing homicide charges; and the last unidentified suspect was a juvenile at the time of the shooting.
While investigating the Colorado Springs homicide in 2020, a jailhouse call from an acquaintance tipped off Fortune that he was a suspect. He is said to have moved to Billings soon after to live with his mother.
On June 18, 2020, Deputy U.S. Marshal Patrick Schally, who then led the Montana Violent Offender Task Force in Billings, received the warrant to arrest Fortune. Schally drove by Fortune’s mother’s house on Cook Avenue that day and saw Fortune’s black Buick parked outside. He summoned other members of the task force and waited for the team to arrive.
The five deputy marshals who backed up Schally — Colton Clark, David Wollshlager, Gil Welch, Daniel Chilton and Garrett Brass; along with Montana Parole Officer Amanda Reede, who is assigned to the violent offender task force — surrounded the home in their vehicles and watched for Fortune.
While they waited they learned as much about the fugitive as possible through reports from Colorado police and from the internet. Deputy Brass came across a social media page believed to belong to Fortune. Two captions stood out. In one, Fortune had apparently described himself as a “suicidal psychopath” and written “I love my choppa” slang for a gun. Brass took screenshots and sent them to the team.
Colorado Springs police had also told Schally that Fortune was known to “always” carry a pistol. They also had information he kept a shotgun in the trunk of his Buick.
The first choice for the marshals was to knock on the door and arrest Fortune when he answered, or let themselves in if he didn’t. If Fortune made a run for his car, the marshals' back-up plan was to use their own cars to pin him in his car.
After an hour of watching the house, marshals saw Fortune step out on the stoop to light a cigarette.
Instead of running to the Buick, Fortune got into a white Ford Explorer in the driveway.
The order to move in was given.
'Something' was off
Schally, in his car, approached the driver’s side of the Explorer and saw signs he said suggested Fortune wasn't planning to surrender. He stopped short, jumped from the vehicle and drew his gun.
“Something suggested … something … intuition, whatever you want to call it, said ‘Stop! Get out of your vehicle,’” Schally testified.
Schally identified himself and shouted commands at Fortune. Fortune did not comply. For some reason, Fortune put the car in gear and stepped out. As the Explorer rolled forward into the house, Fortune opened fire on Schally who was standing about 20 feet away. There was a firefight.
Fortune began to close in on Schally while still shooting.
Schally and the other deputies returned fire, shooting until Fortune fell. The encounter was over in five seconds, although to deputies it seemed much longer.
“I expected him to go down, especially with how much gunfire I’m hearing, but he just continues to move forward and close the gap,” Deputy U.S. Marshal David Wollschlager testified Monday.
Welch testified that after the shootout began, he tried to engage with an AR-15 rifle, but had not moved the safety far enough from “safe” to “fire” and had to drop behind cover to check the weapon. Once he fixed it, he testified that Fortune was still pointing the gun and moving towards Schally. So, he opened fire.
“I recall thinking this is like one of those weird dreams that you have where nothing you do works,” Welch told the jury. “Because he seemed to be absorbing a lot of rounds and they didn’t seem to be … having much effect, which is kind of an eerie feeling.”
'Everyone is a threat until they’re not'
The six Marshals fired 72 rounds in under six seconds, hitting Fortune at least 13 times and delivering only one incapacitating shot to the head. Reede, who had been driving the truck she was in with Welch was delayed due to a light bar malfunction she needed to fix, when she got out of her truck she was positioned where she could not see Fortune when the shooting started and she did not open fire.
As Fortune lay on the ground dying, the deputies devised a plan to safely render medical aid. To do so they needed to make sure Fortune and the house were safe. They yelled for him to show his hands, but he did not or could not comply. They could not see the gun and later learned he had fallen on it.
They announced on a loud speaker for anyone inside to come out with their hands up and empty. No one responded. Deputies saw a person inside briefly but did not know at the time it was Fortune’s mother. She eventually came out and saw Fortune on the ground dying. Reede tried to shield her from witnessing the scene, and took her to a safe place.
Concern still lingered and deputies held shields over the home’s windows as they approached Fortune lying on the ground. They handcuffed him, searched him for weapons and moved him away from the house to a neighboring yard to treat his wounds. Other deputies cleared the house.
“As a general rule,” Welch told the jury, discussing their actions after Fortune went down, “we’re taught, and just from my experiences throughout my career, everyone is a threat until they’re not.”
Fortune died on the scene.
Billings Police responded quickly and with such an overwhelming amount of force that the street was completely “consumed” by cop cars down the entire block, Wollschlager told the jury.
Under Montana law any action taken that causes a death is deemed a homicide. The Billings Police Department started an investigation. Homicides are divided into types that include deliberate, justified, negligent and mitigated. The job of the inquest is to determine which type of homicide occurred. If a crime was committed, then the case is referred to the county attorney.
Veteran BPD Detective Dave Raschkow led the investigation collecting evidence at the scene including shell casings and the guns used. His testimony said Fortune fired four rounds at the deputies during the shooting. Forensic analysis determined that four of the casings—some of which were found under the wheel of the Explorer after it rolled forward during the firefight—matched the gun belonging to Fortune.
An Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives trace said the gun had been bought at a store in Colorado Springs in 2017, but not by Fortune. Raschkow did not know how Fortune came to own the gun, but evidence suggested he had owned it since 2019.
Toxicology showed that Fortune had 50 nanograms per milliliter of THC in his blood and an antidepressant known as Citalopram. Montana's Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Robert Kurtzman, testified that he could not say what the effects of the combination of the two drugs would have had on Fortune. He noted that the legal limit of THC in the blood to drive is 5 ng/ml, but said it would take an understanding of Fortune's history of use and tolerance to say how it affected him. No other drugs were in his blood at the time of his death. Nobody testified to whether Fortune had been diagnosed with a mental illness or prescribed the medication.
Based on his investigation Raschkow told the jury, “Under Montana law, under federal law, (the Marshals) acted with legal justification,” when they shot Fortune.
The jury deliberated for under an hour before returning their majority decision clearing the deputies of any wrongdoing.