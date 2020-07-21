Crow man pleads guilty to strangling assault on partner

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Crow tribal member plead guilty to strangulation and domestic assault charges on Tuesday in Billings for a 2017 domestic violence incident on the reservation.

Leslie Charles Hogan Jr., 37, admitted to assault by strangulation and domestic assault by an habitual offender. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release for each charge.

In May 2017, Hogan got into an argument with a partner, referred to as Jane Doe in court documents, at their home on the Crow Indian Reservation.

The argument turned physical and Hogan shoved the woman against a wall and strangled her until she was almost unconscious.

The assault stopped when the woman's sister struck and pushed Hogan. Hogan then left the house.

The victim immediately sought medical attention for neck and throat pain. She later returned to the hospital for trouble swallowing, according to court docs.

Hogan has two prior convictions for domestic assault. The FBI investigated the case.

Hogan was released Tuesday pending further court proceedings, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

