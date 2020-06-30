Deputy shot man who hit him with car, rammed Billings police car, sheriff says

Officers with BPD's Street Crimes Unit had been following a suspected stolen vehicle Monday afternoon when it stopped at the Town Pump, according Wooley.

BPD officers and a YCSO deputy, identified by Linder as Brandon Smart, blocked the vehicle while it was at a gas pump, according to Wooley.

Wooley wrote that the driver rammed an unmarked police car before he "made contact" with the deputy. Smart shot the driver who was ultimately able to drive away eastbound on King Avenue West.

"Witnesses there thought that he was going to get run over," Linder said of Smart.

A BPD officer pursued the vehicle before losing sight of it. It was later found near Laurel Road and police again chased the vehicle before it crashed into a ditch near Amend Park, according to Wooley.

The driver ran from the scene of the crash to the Taco Bell where he tried to steal an occupied truck and was arrested.

Smart had responded to the Town Pump after a request for assistance was made. In accordance with standard procedures, Smart has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues, according to the sheriff.