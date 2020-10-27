Deputy Yellowstone County attorney cited for DUI

A deputy Yellowstone County attorney was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of drunken driving.

Jenna Fiscus was taken to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility early Saturday morning on suspicion of aggravated driving under the influence. She was released after her photo and fingerprints were taken.

Fiscus faces the misdemeanor charge in Billings Municipal Court.

City Attorney Brent Brooks said the office is asking another municipality to handle the case due to a potential conflict of interest. Brooks declined to name that office until it was confirmed who would take the case.

Billings patrol officers saw Fiscus drive into the parking lot of a building at 950 S. 24th St. W. around 10:42 p.m. on Friday, according to the criminal complaint.

Charges don’t specify any abnormal driving behavior but say officers smelled alcohol on Fiscus’ breath and put her through a sobriety field test that showed signs of impairment.

At the DUI center at the jail, Fiscus provided a breath test showing a BAC of 0.217. The legal limit is 0.08 and aggravated DUI requires a BAC of 0.16 or more.