Deputy Yellowstone County attorney cited for DUI

A deputy Yellowstone County attorney was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of drunken driving.
Jenna Fiscus was taken to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility early Saturday morning on suspicion of aggravated driving under the influence. She was released after her photo and fingerprints were taken.
Fiscus faces the misdemeanor charge in Billings Municipal Court.
City Attorney Brent Brooks said the office is asking another municipality to handle the case due to a potential conflict of interest. Brooks declined to name that office until it was confirmed who would take the case.
Billings patrol officers saw Fiscus drive into the parking lot of a building at 950 S. 24th St. W. around 10:42 p.m. on Friday, according to the criminal complaint.
Charges don’t specify any abnormal driving behavior but say officers smelled alcohol on Fiscus’ breath and put her through a sobriety field test that showed signs of impairment.
At the DUI center at the jail, Fiscus provided a breath test showing a BAC of 0.217. The legal limit is 0.08 and aggravated DUI requires a BAC of 0.16 or more.
Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito said the union contract that covers deputy county attorneys required him to conduct an administrative investigation.
“I became aware of it this weekend, and I am following the rules of the collective bargaining agreement that the attorneys have,” he said.
The contract lays out the process for employers to follow in the case of an arrest, but it has no clause requiring dismissal upon a criminal conviction, Twito said.
Fiscus did not return a voicemail seeking comment.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.